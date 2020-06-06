‘The Mandalorian’ has become one of the favorite series of many fans, either for its original idea or for Baby Yoda, it seems that all fans of ‘Star Wars’ agree that the series is the best that Disney has so far done with the franchise. Now, Taika Waititi spoke about what it was like for him to direct the end of ‘The Mandalorian’.

The era of ‘Star Wars’ with Disney is having its second air with the series of ‘The Mandalorian’ and as its first season is so well received, the studio wants to double its bet with the second and third seasons. So that Many surprises have already been promised, such as the addition of new characters such as Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, among many more..

Now, For the first time, Taika Waititi spoke about her feelings when directing the finale of ‘The Mandalorian’.. Because it was one of the best experiences of his life for the director, he admitted that it was “particularly stressful” unmasking the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin, in the midst of an explosive engagement with a legion of Imperial forces.

Of the scene that the director talks about, was the view during epsiodio 8 ‘Redemption’, where the protagonist, Djarin, and his allies Cara Dune, Greef Karga and the sympathetic reprogrammed droid IG-11 (to whom Waititi lends his voice), they confront Stormtroopers and Moff Gideon, who is trying to capture Baby Yoda. It is there that a head injury forces IG-11 to remove Mando’s helmet, revealing Djarin’s true face for the first time.

“That was a particularly stressful day. I remember there were Stormtroopers everywhere, we were trying to set the place on fire, or it looked like it was on fire. There were so many characters and so many things that were happening at the same time at that particular time,” he said. Waititi during a video panel for the ATX Festival.

For now, it is known that Waititi will return to direct a movie of ‘Star Wars’ and that the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ will arrive at Disney + later this year.