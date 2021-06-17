Stress is transmitted to children through sperm

The same pattern appeared in offspring conceived by artificial insemination, indicating that sperm play a direct role in transmitting stress responses. The researchers also sequenced the RNA in the father’s sperm, the transcriptome, before and after chronic stress. Stress changed 1,460 genes in mice susceptible to stress, but only 62 genes in mice with greater stress inflexibility. These results reveal that sperm transmits short-term environmental information to offspring through changes in the transcriptome.

Current findings could have implications for understanding the heritability of stress and generational trauma in humans, as well as the source of various mood disorders, along with updated treatment goals.

Previous studies had not considered variation between the way different mice react to stress. “Our study is the first to segregate parents into resistant and susceptible groups,” says Ashley Cunningham, a co-author of the work. “I think that is very important because people are complicated and those who go through the same stressors are not going to have the same answer.”

For future research, experts want to better understand how long the effects of stress last on the offspring. To do that, they would try to see how many litters the parents can have, if they continue to transmit the traits that show a stronger stress response and what echo this factor has in the brain of the progeny.