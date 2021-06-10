Stress is transmitted from parent to child through sperm

06/10/2021 at 1:24 PM CEST

A new study by American researchers has found that male mice with stress susceptibility transmit these behaviors to their children through sperm. Stress-related experiences modify gene expression: subsequently, this information is transmitted from one generation to another.

According to a press release from the American Society for Neuroscience, the finding will help better understand the complex factors involved in the development of mood disorders in humans. It is worth remembering that in addition to the negative consequences of stress itself, people who are especially sensitive to its influence notably increase the chances of developing psychosocial disorders such as anxiety or depression.

The research, which was recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, was based on analyzing the responses of male mice after 10 days of chronic stress. Scientists verified that the offspring of mice susceptible to stress showed behaviors similar to those of their parents. In the same sense, rodents with greater resistance to stress also transmitted this condition to their children.

Genetic changes

Using RNA (nucleic acid) sequencing techniques applied to the parents’ sperm, the researchers discovered that 1,460 genes had been modified after the stressful experiences in the mice with greater sensitivity to stress, while in the more resistant specimens changes were only observed in 62 genes.

The study of the gene expression or transcriptome profiles, which allows the simultaneous evaluation of the expression levels of multiple genes at a given time, yielded similar results in naturally conceived rodents and in those that were the product of artificial insemination.

Consequently, specialists believe that sperm transmits short-term environmental information to offspring, which is reflected in changes in the genetic code. This proven condition in rodents could later be verified in other mammals and in humans.

Experiences condition

The significance of this finding lies in having been able to verify that not only genes themselves can influence the development of mood disorders: Parents’ experiences can modify their genetic material and, later, be transmitted to children through sperm. In a way, the transmission of these changes predisposes the offspring to be more or less tolerant to stress.

The discovery could be key to developing new treatment and prevention strategies for these pathologies, which are extremely complex. It is that mood disorders and other psychosocial illnesses present in very different ways in each individual: in this way, effective solutions for one person may be useless and even counterproductive for another.

For Ashley Cunningham, lead author of the study and specialist at the Icahn School of Medicine in Monte Sina, New York, the results suggest that it is essential to carefully analyze the interference of experiences in this class of disorders, even when thinking about extreme social situations such as slavery, wars or the persecution of specific groups and communities.

Speaking to Inverse magazine, he expressed that “when thinking about situations like the Nazi Holocaust, for example, we realize that they are generational traumas that we may not understand how they are affecting these large groups of communities,” he said. The research could shed some light on understanding the impact of intergenerationally transmitted genetic changes around traumatic experiences.

Reference

Sperm transcriptional state associated with paternal transmission of stress phenotypes. Ashley M. Cunningham, Deena M. Walker, Aarthi Ramakrishnan, Marie. A. Doyle, Rosemary C. Bagot, Hannah M. Cates, Catherine J. Peña, Orna Issler, Casey Lardner, Caleb Browne, Scott J. Russo, Li Shen, and Eric J. Nestler. Journal of Neuroscience (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.3192-20.2021

Photo: Belinda Fewings on Unsplash.