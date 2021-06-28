Stress in domestic cats: how to manage it

How i help my cat?

There are a variety of strategies that can help your pet prevent or reduce stress. For example, if you live with several cats (and they tend to fight each other) it is important that you reduce the conflict as much as possible. To do this, you can rresort to environmental enrichment, increasing their physical and social activity.

Another option are the use of pheromones, because stress also depends on the temperament of the cat. Pheromones are very useful to help your pet develop a balanced temperament.

Synthetic pheromones are sold in pet stores and veterinary centers. In addition, they are a chemical imitation of the natural pheromones that cats secrete to calm down, feel safe and mark territory.