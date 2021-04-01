Stress enhances intuition; sadness favors reflection

The effects of stress depend on the amount of cortisol that is released in the brain.

A team of researchers gave study participants either a drug that activated the production of this hormone or a placebo, and then subjected them to the so-called cognitive reflection test (CRT). This test raises three questions that prompt you to give an intuitive but incorrect answer. For example: a pencil and an eraser cost 1.10 euros in total. If the pencil costs 1 euro more than the rubber, how much does it cost? The natural thing is to answer 10 cents immediately, but if you take five seconds to do a simple calculation, you will see that the pencil costs 1.05 and the eraser 5 cents. Few people, not even those with higher education, got all three right, but those who answered under the influence of excess cortisol failed even more.

The truth is that stress encourages heuristic thinking and the ability to give quick answers, but as we see it incapacitates for the most sophisticated cognitive processing. On the contrary, sadness and melancholy push us to use analytical and reflective thinking. Perhaps in this state it is worth concentrating to try to solve problems.