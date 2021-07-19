Strengths Weaknesses United States Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

The moment of truth has arrived, the moment to show that American basketball continues to be the great dominator despite the globalization process that has made everything equal, in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The NBA has the mission of vindicating itself before national teams of an extreme power. Spain, Australia and France are the main opponents of the established power and Gregg popovich wants to make the world forget the failure of the Americans in the past World Cup in China. To do this, he has designed a team that can adapt very well to FIBA ​​basketball and in which there is a clear absence of centers, but an iron will to defend in a remarkable way.

United States Basketball National Team List in Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Bases: Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday Guards: Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Zach Lavine Forwards: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Keldon Johnson Alapivots: Draymond Green and Jerami Grant Centers: Bam Adebayo and JaVale McGee

Strengths

The plethora of stars that gather in the team should not obscure the view of the fan on where the options go to meet the forecasts and win the gold: the defense. Only through enormous intensity and defensive intelligence, harnessing physical superiority and the ability to reach in and climb lines, will the United States be able to satisfy Popovich’s wishes and open the jar of essences in attack.

Stealing balls to run, making defensive assists in the post, forcing fouls in attack and forcing their rivals to shoot from outside and not having good ball circulation will be the key arguments of a team that can do all that thanks to a leader like Draymond Green. Aware of their inferiority in the paint, Adebayo and Green are fundamental and make everyone better in defense. The McGee call gives the ability to introduce an eye protector if necessary.

The ability of Lillard and Durant to score in all kinds of situations and uncover offensive jams in their team cannot be ignored either. Likewise, the athleticism of many of their forwards allows them to play as 4 wide openings, offering a lethal small ball from the triple that can kill any team.

Weaknesses

The biggest concern for Popovich and his technical team is that three of his players, and all of them very important, will arrive in Japan without having had any training with their teammates and with a notable physical and emotional exhaustion from the NBA Finals 2021. It will be a huge problem for them and the team, since the automatisms are going to change now that those who have been in Las Vegas seemed to be beginning to understand each other by heart.

Plus, a bad day at pitching or a lack of defensive intensity could collapse a team that can’t lower the piston if it wants to win games without complications. In tight endings, egos can be a huge danger, as well as finding the right fit for a player like Jayson Tatum, who does not seem at all comfortable in this game scheme. An excessive defensive dependence on Draymond Green is evident, so if there is a physical problem in him or he accumulates fouls, the performance of the team can drop a lot.