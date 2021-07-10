Strengthens the intestinal microbiota: 5 natural foods richest in probiotics

In recent months one of the most fervent health recommendations lies in strengthen intestinal health and the way to achieve it is through a healthy gut microbiota or flora. The incredible complexity of the gut is undeniable and its importance to overall health is a subject of increasing research in the medical community. Among the most relevant findings of the last two decades, several studies have shown links between intestinal health and the immune system, mood, mental health, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, skin diseases and cancer. Today more than ever it is blunt the role gut health plays in physical, mental, and emotional well-being. And its good balance is completely related to lifestyle and quality of diet.

Many years ago, the digestive system was considered a relatively simple body system made up of a long tube that food simply passed through, absorbed, and then excreted. The reality is that it is a much more complex process that governs many vital functions. Now, the term “gut microbiome” refers specifically to microorganisms that live in the intestines. It is believed that a person has around 300 to 500 different species of bacteria in the digestive tract. While some microorganisms are harmful to our health, many are incredibly beneficial and even necessary for a healthy body. In such a way that having a wide variety of good bacteria in the intestine is key to improving the function of the immune system, symptoms of depression, helps fight obesity and provides a long list of benefits. The best way to do it is by eating foods rich in probioticsBased on this, we took on the task of selecting those that simply cannot be missing from your daily diet. The best? They are the healthiest.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best and most popular sources of probiotics, the main reason is because is made from milk that has been fermented by friendly bacteria, mainly lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria. The truth is that it is one of the healthiest foods on the planet, it is associated with immense benefits for general health: it is a good ally for losing weight, it promotes better bone health and it is beneficial for people who suffer from pressure high blood It is satiating, light, versatile and accessible, the perfect snack. It is also recognized for its benefits to improve digestive health: it reduces diarrhea caused by antibiotics, it is a powerful food to relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and a good alternative for people with lactose intolerance. This is because bacteria convert some of the lactose into lactic acid, which is why yogurt tastes sour. The only rule to get all of your benefits is to bet on choose yogurt with active or live cultures and without sugar.

Yogurt. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented probiotic milk drink, is made by adding kefir grains to cow’s or goat’s milk. It should be mentioned that kefir grains are not a cereal, but rather lactic acid and yeast bacteria cultures that look a bit like cauliflower. It is striking to know that the word kefir comes from the Turkish word keyif, which means “feel good” after eating. And this is why it has been linked as a long list of health benefits: it improves bone health, speeds up metabolism, helps with some common digestive problems, and protects the body against infections. It is worth mentioning that although yogurt is the best known probiotic food in the Western diet, kefir is actually a better source. It provides several important strains of beneficial bacteria and yeasts, making it a very powerful probiotic.

Kéfir. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Kimchi

There are many fermented products that are a kind of local tradition depending on the region. Such is the case with kimchi, a spicy fermented Korean side dish, which is usually made with cabbage as the main ingredient and in some places other vegetables are used. It is characterized by its intense flavor that is seasoned with a mixture of seasonings: red chili flakes, garlic, ginger, chives and salt. Kimchi contains the lactic acid bacteria Lactobacillus kimchiias well as other lactic acid bacteria that can benefit digestive health. Also, as it is made with cabbage, it is rich in some vitamins such as K, B2 and iron.

Kimchi. / Photo: Shutterstock. com

4. Miso

Miso soup is a classic in Japanese cuisine, it is a condiment that is traditionally made fermenting soybeans with salt and a type of mushroom called koji. Miso can also be made by mixing soybeans with other ingredients, such as barley, rice, and rye. The result is a raisin that is most often used in miso soup, a popular breakfast in Japan. There are several variants such as white, red, yellow and brown miso, it is characterized by a salty taste, it is also a good source of protein and fiber. It is also rich in various vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, such as vitamin K, manganese, and copper. Miso has been linked to some health benefits. In fact, there are studies that support its properties to reduce the risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular benefits. Shines for its anti-inflammatory properties and its high content of probiotics that benefit intestinal health.

Miso soup. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Kombucha

Kombucha is one of the most fashionable drinks today, however it is much more than that: it is a magnificent ally of health. It is a fermented drink of black or green tea, said fermentation occurs thanks to a friendly bacteria and yeast colony. It is consumed in many parts of the world, especially in Asia, where there are all kinds of variants. Kombucha is known to be fermented with bacteria and yeast, provides health benefits related to its probiotic properties. It is also a magnificent natural moisturizer.

Kombucha. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: