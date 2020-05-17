To be healthy is to be at the forefront of preventing all kinds of viruses. It all lies in how we prepare our immune system for it.

With a powerful effect for the benefit of the immune system, it can shield the body from invisible threats of diseases and viruses in the air with a simple and classic, but renewed, juice that will avoid so much waste in drugs synthesized in laboratories.

Carrot, orange and beet juice

Cancer is known to develop in an acidified body, otherwise it has no place or possibility of development. In this sense, the orange juice with beets and carrots, popularly known as ‘3 in 1’, works in favor of deacidification and cancer prevention due to the content of its compound D-limonene.

The juices can be taken in a moderate way, with some regularity and without adding sugar so as not to lose the essential nutritional contribution of the fruit, which includes sucrose and glucose that is sufficient for the body; for a ‘three in one’ juice the preparation requires:

Oranges: Outstanding for its contribution in vitamin C, in addition to containing calcium, phosphorus, potassium and fiber; it is an excellent antioxidant.

Beet: You can find iron, folic acid and folate contributions, the latter plays an important role against constipation.

Carrot: Its orange color is due to the so-called beta-carotenes (main source of vitamin A), where the action is concentrated to optimize the immune system and sight.

Removing the peel from the carrot, the beets and the orange, we proceed to chop into cubes and liquefy for 2 minutes all the elements in a double quantity of water. At the end, a strainer is used before serving the juice or storing the juice in the fridge, if applicable, refrigerate at an average temperature of at least 6 degrees Celsius for no more than 72 hours.

It is recommended to avoid the intake of juices at night because of its sugar content and the inability of the stomach to digest and transform them. In the morning, drinking fruit juices will benefit the absorption of all nutrients and hydrate you enough to get the necessary energy throughout the day.