The best channels without a doubt for schools are: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest in some cases, just like Linkedin when we mainly talk about B2B sales.

The idea, of course, is to create videos that “Educate your Client”, that is, in which you explain your differentials, your services or products, how they benefit them and how they can take better advantage of them.

Here are some examples of what you can do. Remember that the videos is a job every week, and we are mainly talking about Micro-Videos of no more than 60 seconds so you can use them on all social networks.

When you make videos of more than a minute, think that the best platform to share them will be then YouTube and your Blog.

And also consider that your videos should be well edited, that they be colorful and professional. Don’t forget to include an intro at the beginning of no more than 3 seconds and an exit equally of no more than 3 seconds.

Include your brand slogan in these intros, as well as your logo.

Videos to eliminate objections

Remember that the objections can be real or the perception of something, so you must take into account both. Create videos where you discuss the most common objections of your customers when they ask for reports or when they are comparing you with other products or services. Here students examples of the topics:

The product / service is very expensive

It’s a long way from where I live your local business

I don’t like the facilities

Does not include what I am looking for

I have to ask for authorization

Never heard of them

They have no certifications

The idea is that in videos of no more than 60 seconds you answer these and more objections in a positive way.

Videos of Success Stories

Highlight your business success stories, with employees, customers and suppliers. They are all part of your community and they all help you position yourself. Tell your stories creatively! Think about who your Buyer Persona is and what kind of story would you like to hear formal? Fun? sentimental? all? Try making different videos. Here are some examples of the themes:

He had a problem and you helped him solve it

He was disappointed in other experiences and found something better with you

First you helped him with your content until he decided to buy from you and now he is better

Show how your product changed the life or experience of a customer

Discuss the success case of your product or service, how you increased sales or results

Highlight the benefits that your service or product provides after purchasing

The idea is that in videos of no more than 60 seconds you tell stories of your clients in an attractive way. You can use testimonials directly and have a client talk about the story, or you can animate it with drawings.

Differential Emotional Videos

These types of videos are mandatory for every business. You must educate about your differential, about all the characteristics that make your company unique. Here are some examples of the themes:

Explain your mission and vision

Explain the benefits of your products or services

Create a video by line or business sector

Talk about the history of your company

Talk about the experience of your team

Share training or visits to clients

Show videos showing how your products or services are used

The idea is that in videos of no more than 60 seconds you are educating about what you do in your business, which makes it different. It is very important that you are consistent with mentioning your offer differential in all the videos, as well as your name and website.

As always, I hope this information is useful to you.

