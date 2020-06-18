Actress and singer Barbra Streisand gave to Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd, who died suffocated by a police officer in Minneapolis, actions of the multinational Disney, the young woman reported on Instagram. « Thank you, Barbra Streisand, for my package. I am now a Disney shareholder thanks to you, » he wrote next to a photo with the property title. It is a safe financial bet, since Disney’s shares have appreciated around 370% in the last decade. The singer accompanied the gift with two children’s television specials in which she acted as a child, from 1965 and 1966.