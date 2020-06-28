With the entrance of Mexico City to the orange traffic light, the movement of vehicles on 42 streets of the Historic Center will be modified or prohibited

This Monday, June 29, the Mexico City will enter the orange traffic light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will allow the reopening of a large part of shops.

With the intention of maintaining a healthy distance and avoiding a recurrence of the disease, the capital government will reconvert 42 streets of the Historic Center.

Reopening of the Historic Center in new normality

Starting June 30, the vehicular circulation in the first box the city will have restrictions Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In the case of the ‘flexible streets‘The pedestrian space will be expanded to half of the current vehicular stream, to allow people to walk with more space between them.

These will be Palma, Correo Mayor-Del Carmen, San Antonio Tomatlán-San Ildefonso, Venustiano Carranza-Manzanares, Republic of Uruguay, Tacuba, May 5, February 5, Jesús María-Loreto, Mesones-Vizcaínas, Republic of Peru-Apartado -Peña and Peña, Republic of Brazil-Monte de Piedad.

At the beginning of each street there will be a barrier to indicate the blocking of the lane for walking, keeping the flow of vehicles in the other lane.

Flexible streets of the Historic Center in new normality

For their part, thepedestrian streets‘As the name implies, they will have exclusive pedestrian traffic, both on sidewalks and in the vehicular stream.

In some high demand streets, internal dosing measures may be implemented.

The pedestrian streets will be September 16, Ghent-Filomeno Mata, Palma, Aldaco, Meave, San Jerónimo, Regina-Misioneros, Corregidora, Soledad, Emiliano Zapata, Moneda-Seminario, Republic of Guatemala, Republic of Colombia, Republic of Bolivia, Mesones -Ramón Corona.

Also National, Manuel Dogido, Callejón Mixcalco, San Marcos, Leona Vicario, Rodríguez Puebla, Girón, Republic of Argentina, Academia, Las Cruces, Roldán, Santo Tomás, Licenciado Verdad, Torres Quintero and Plaza Torres Quintero.

Each street will have a barrier at the beginning to block the vehicular passage, while along it there will be a distance marking to indicate people where to walk to stay away from each other.

Pedestrian streets of the Historic Center in new normality

This Tuesday, June 30 will reopen the business of the Historical Center from Mexico City, with a capacity of 30 percent and alternately depending on whether their number is odd or even.

Regarding the commerce on public roads, will be installed on various days depending on the area in which it is located. In the North Zone (Axis 1 North to San Ildefonso) will be installed on Thursdays and Saturdays; in the Downtown area (San Ildefonso to Venustiano Carranza) will be installed on Tuesdays and Fridays; and the South Zone (Venustiano Carranza to Nezahualcóyotl) on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The shops on public roads should be installed on the sidewalk opposite the open premises.

Installation of commerce on public roads in the Historic Center of CDMX

It should be noted that all businesses that reopen in Mexico City will have to comply with 10 basic hygiene and prevention rules of COVID-19, because otherwise they will be subject to economic fines and their possible suspension of activities.

Reconversion of streets in the Historic Center of the CDMX

With information from López-Dóriga Digital