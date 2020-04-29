Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The return of Streets of Rage is just around the corner. After almost 10 years of not knowing about the series, it is normal for players to look forward to Streets of Rage 4 and to further celebrate the return of Alex Stone and Blaze Fielding, SEGA and DotEmu revealed what will apparently be the largest surprise for fans: a fantastic collector’s edition.

Through their Twitter account, Limited Run Games announced that there will be a definitive collection edition of Streets of Rage 4. The package will include the content of the Classic Edition, which consists of a physical copy of the game with a reversible cover, a Steelbook and a SEGA Genesis game box-inspired case that will hold all the content.

But apart from the above, it will include 1 18 × 24-inch poster, 1 CD with the original soundtrack, 1 art book, 1 metal cartridge engraved with the game’s characters, 1 anti-stress ball shaped like a chicken saucer and a 7-inch statue featuring the figures of Alex Stone and Blaze Fielding, 2 of the original characters in the series. All this will be in a box with game art.

This will include the collection edition

Available units will be very limited

This incredible collection edition will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to get it, we recommend you keep an eye on the page of Limited Run Games, since it will go on sale on this site next Friday, May 1, at 9:00 AM (Mexico City time) and the Second chance will start at 5:00 PM (Mexico City time). You must be vigilant, because when they are finished there will be no resupply. The collector’s edition will cost $ 149.99 USD.

In case you have already ordered another edition of this game, it will be possible to cancel it to order the collection edition, but you must do it after getting this last one.

It will be available for the PS4 and Switch! -L pic.twitter.com/PLtIu7V4XT – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 28, 2020

What did you think of the collection edition? Will you try to get a copy? Tell us in the comments.

The new installment of the beat ’em up series will have a battle mode and will have the presence of several characters, among which stand out old fighters, who will keep their aesthetic in pixels.

Streets of Rage 4 will debut next Thursday, April 30, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you want to read more news related to him, we invite you to check his file.

