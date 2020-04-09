Streets of Rage 4 It is one of the titles that, from its multiplatform announcement (Nintendo Switch included) and to each new video or known detail, is managing to raise more expectations. Not surprisingly, we are talking, neither more nor less, of the first installment of the main series in the last 25 years. Now, we get new and important details, some officers and others … not so much, of that title.

The distributors and co-developers of Streets of Rage 4 Dotemu (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Windjammers), along with co-developers Lizardcube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap) and Guard Crush Games (Streets of Fury) have been the responsible for announcing, officially that Streets of Rage 4 will have a price output of € 24.99. Releasing, in turn, a new trailer that reveals some of the tributes that the game pays to the franchise. Taxes among which a retro mode that allows us to unlock some characters from the original installments, which are added to the five characters drawn by hand for this new installment, and which are presented to us with a faithful pixel art style with which, in addition, they maintain each and every one of their signature moves (Streets of Rage fighters will be able to call the cops as a special move while Streets of Rage 3 fighters will be able to sprint and somersault across the stage). As if that were not enough, players will be able to activate the iconic original soundtrack, so that their adventure is completely accompanied by the previous titles of the franchise. We leave you with the video in question so you can enjoy it:

See also

Last but not least, the eShop has just been updated showing how release date of Street of Rage 4 on April 23. However, from the writing of NextN we have to be cautious and avoid sensational headlines, since, officially, the only official confirmation from Dotemu, and after receiving his latest press release, is that the launch date of said game will be announced very soon.

Source1: NdP

Source2: eShop

Related