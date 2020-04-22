We continue to know new details of Streets of Rage 4, the new installment of the mythical saga of beat em ’up. If it does nothing, we talked about the possibility of using characters with their classic appearance or listening to the original BSO corresponding to the first two installments. And we also revealed various details of his battle mode. Now we get information about a new and impressive boss who makes the expectation soar even more if possible.

Dotemu, through its official Twitter profile, has released a small video focused, this time, on one of the bosses of Streets of Rage 4. We talk, neither more nor less than, about Estel Aguirre. A police, loved by the community she protects, with a strong sense of duty. It seems sung to affirm that her bad fleas and her obsession with fulfilling her work in the streets that she patrol is going to take us to spend more than one trouble in front of her, right? We leave you with the small presentation trailer shared in the announcement tweet itself:

A willed cop driven by duty. Meet the strong, Estel Aguirre, a boss ready to maintain order whatever it takes. Learn her story in Streets of Rage 4, April 30th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch # SOR4 @ Lizardcube @Guard_Crush pic.twitter.com/GZlpxK5GcE – dotemu (@Dotemu) April 21, 2020

To make matters worse, Lizardcube has just announced that its soundtrack It will go on sale coinciding with the launch of the title in question. Its content?

See also

It seems that we will have to wait until April 30, the official release date of Streets of Rage 4 on Nintendo Switch, to know all the stories behind Estel Aguirre. As well as his, a priori, devastating and resounding behavior in combat. Are you ready for a self against the neighborhood in its purest form? We await your comments on the forum.

Source 1

Source 2

Related