Final Fantasy VII Remake, in my opinion, has marked the way how not a mythical work has to be recovered. Instead, this Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu / Lizardcube / Guard Crush Games, 2020) shows that it is possible to take an expired formula and turn it into one of the games of the moment.

Still the King

And is that Streets of Rage 4 He is the best classic brawler I have played since the Megadrive and arcade days. And fuck if it has rained since then.

Perhaps the main merit is that you don’t waste energy trying to reinvent garlic soup. The base mechanics remain there. Play alone or accompanied (with multi local and online) and go through the 12 + 1 missions to defeat any gamberrx that comes your way. Yes, there is an effort to give the game a playable depth that encourages getting the maximum number of points to unlock classic characters and get bragging rights on social networks.

Feminism and wafer like bread

It is also undeniable that an attempt has been made to balance the number of controllable characters and NPCs of each sex so that there is a certain balance between the male and female gender. The result of this effort is Estel, the agent of the law, for me one of the best characters I have seen in a Streets of Rage.

But what is the base, what are the foundations, are the same as those that crowned the Streets of Rage original and its sequel. I don’t talk about 3 because at the time I didn’t play it because of the little hype it generated, 2 being one of my favorite games evah. Also worth noting is the collection of winks that you can find in any corner, referring to its predecessors.

Legendary music

Olivier Deriviere, with the collaboration of the legendary Yuzo Koshiro, has created a soundtrack that pays tribute to the original trilogy. It is true that those end-of-phase tunes, character selection or even a groundbreaking theme are missing at the end of the game, but on the whole the work is brutal. As are also brutal the sound effects that will accompany us in each of the hundreds of fights of which each run is composed to this SoR 4.

Replayable until saying enough

A return to Streets of Rage 4 It can take you about 2 hours, if you can only play one. With the points you get, you can unlock new characters, including the classics from the initial trilogy. And it will not only be a skin, but its original movements have been recreated. Yes, they lose the depth of the new characters but spread out wafers like breads and endure more than the Russian slap contest. Come on, they are very op, especially Adam, a killing machine especially in its pixelated version.

conclusion

Streets of Rage 4 he’s hilarious like himself. It does not worry about trying to reinvent anything, but it shows that the original formula is still appetizing enough to steal a good piece of our leisure time. And it is that sometimes the double somersaults do nothing but complicate what should be simple. And button pounding fun is simple by definition and, well run, is tremendously effective.

There may not be too many virguerías or revolutions, but the package is so entertaining that as soon as you find a taste for handing out hosts you will not stop until you unlock all the characters in the game. A hilarious title without needing to resort to nostalgia, which keeps you hooked until your thumb no longer gives you more. And it is not a way of speaking, I have a wound that almost makes me stop playing it after a few hours of vice. But it is so good … [90]