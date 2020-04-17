DotEmu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games have been working on Streets of Rage 4 for some years, the new installment of the classic franchise that has veteran players excited. If you wait for this release, we have excellent news for you: its release date has finally been confirmed.

Fortunately, very little is missing for its debut, as it will arrive in a couple of weeks on consoles and PCs. In addition, the companies revealed a modality called Battle Mode and confirmed the official price of the title.

Release date and Battle Mode of Streets of Rage 4

It will be from next April 30 that you can enjoy all the action of Streets of Rage 4. The game will have a digital launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC (Steam). In addition, a physical launch by Limited Run Games will be offered for the Sony and Nintendo consoles.

The physical copies will be distributed in standard and special editions. Limited Run Games orders are now available. The game in digital format will sell for $ 24.99 USD on all platforms.

Streets of Rage 4 will feature the Battle Mode that was present in the past 2 installments. This modality will offer combat in 8 different arenas. It will be possible to play in variants versus and per team. Below is his latest trailer:

The beat’em up will offer a total of 12 levels and a different art direction with hand-drawn graphics. Your mission will be to destroy all the Wood Oak City ruffians while you learn the story of the new protagonists.

In addition, it will be possible to play with a wide variety of characters from the franchise, which will be unlockable items. The interesting thing is that they will have a retro look that can be accompanied by classical music from the series.

Streets of Rage 4 is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on April 30. Here you will find more information about the title.

Source

.