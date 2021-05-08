Street vendors in Hudson Yards denounce crackdown by NYPD officers

With banners with phrases like “More churros less policemen”, peddlers yesterday crowded in a Hudson Yards plaza, in Manhattan, to denounce the NYPD for acts of harassment and violating an order given almost four months ago by the De Blasio Administration, which requires that the NYPD do not carry out law enforcement work against food and street workers.

Protesters They rose in protests, after this week vendors who have been in the area for years, received several tickets, according to them, unfairly and in an act that they qualify, part of a plan between the companies of the sector and police to get them out than Hudson Yards.

This was denounced by the state assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, who together with the senator Jessica Ramos They promote a bill to lift the limit of street vending permits in New York and all vendors may have the right to work backed by licenses.

“Four months ago the Mayor said that the Police would not have jurisdiction on the street vendors and they keep imposing tickets. That is unacceptable. We have to stand up for them and ensure that all New York vendors are treated with dignity and even if many may not like it, we are going to achieve that there are more churros and less policeCommented the state legislator.

The politician, of immigrant origin, also called for the De Blasio Administration to bring the NYPD under control and rebuke officers who are ignoring its mandates.

“The Mayor has to make sure his cops follow the rules. It is completely unfair that they keep going above the decisions that have been made. Fining these vendors does not help the city, when they are one of the most vulnerable in New York, ”said the assemblywoman. “If they are committing a violation, they should be able to fix and handle it, but can’t keep the NYPD scaring immigrants. Police deserves to be reprimanded for this, for not respecting the laws. They are abusing and we have proof“.

They denounce “a double standard”

Mohamed Attia, director of Street Vendors Project of the Urban Justice Center, He criticized the De Blasio Administration, for what he defined as “a double standard”, by allowing street vendors to continue being harassed by the police and said that if it is not stopped right now, there is a risk that police repression of workers return to all counties. He also denounced that the police are acting serving the interests of wealthy Hudson Yards groups they don’t want to see vendors on their sidewalks.

“We are disappointed that the New York City Government continues to fail vendors and don’t keep your word. This week we saw that the NYPD is still harassing and penalizing them to satisfy the desire of a billionaire developer, ”said the activist. “It is time for the city government to stop these stalkers act like they own the city. The NYPD crackdown on vendors is unacceptable and the Mayor must be held accountable for his words. “

On the complaints of Hudson Yard vendors affected, they mentioned that they not only began to be displaced from the city with the expansion of tree pots, a plan that they claimed is to remove them from the space. Behind the plan they also point to “Related Companies”, from Trump’s donor, Stephen Ross, who, they reported, owns a fortune of 7.2 billion dollars.

In full manifestation appeared an inspector from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, what the protesters called as the clear example that the City is serving the interests of the wealthy of Hudson Yards to get vendors out of the area.

Ernestina Sánchez, who sells vegetables in Corona, Queens with Heliodora Vivar

Ernestina Sanchez, who sells vegetables in Corona, Queens, also joined the protest and assured that although the Police did not return fines to the vendors in that area, they constantly stand next to the workers’ stands in an intimidating way.

“We are working calmly and all we want is that they do not bother people and that they do not want to scare us,” said the Mexican.

The President of Manhattan, Gale Brewer, he denounced that the rich in Hudson Yard simply want the poor who make a living selling food, outside their buildings.

“Corporations are trying to go after sellers because they have decided that street vendors don’t fit in with neighborhood aesthetics. It is especially insensitive for real estate companies, ”said the policy.

Councilman Brad Lander, candidate for the post of Municipal Comptroller and avid defender of the immigrant community, said his annoyance at the NYPD’s acting and sent a message to wealthy businessmen from Hudson Yard and to the Uniformed.

“This repression has to stop now. And if you don’t like seeing street vendors on the sidewalks, you have to go elsewhere, because vendors are part of New York and sidewalks belong to the people, not corporations“Said the legislator.

NYPD defends its actions

After learning the accusations, the NYPD admitted to issuing four tickets to Hudson Yards vendors and to be helping companies in the area, but they defended their actions.

Officers issued repeated warnings over the course of a week to vendors blocking the crosswalk at Hudson Yards. Those officers are dedicated to helping local businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. ongoing and tried to work with vendors to address the issue, “said Detective Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the NYPD. “The officers asked the vendors to slightly change their operations and warned them on multiple occasions about the need for everyone (pedestrians, merchants, vendors and others) to share that congested space in the city. After the warnings went unanswered, four subpoenas were issued ”.

The De Blasio Administration did not comment.

The street vendor Francisca Eleazar