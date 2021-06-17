Street vendors in Chinatown threaten more protests if they do not see solutions

MEXICO CITY.- At 12:35 pm this Thursday, the group of itinerant merchants who had been blocking Calzada San Antonio Abad from an early hour, withdrew, so vehicle circulation in the area normalized.

This, after the merchants of the Chinatown area, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, held a demonstration in front of the Undersecretariat of Mayor’s Office Programs and Reorganization of Public Roads to pressure the authorities to hold work tables. .

It may interest you: Operation in Chinatown ends in a mess between ‘cops’ and merchants

12:33 Protesters withdrew from Calz. San Antonio Abad at the height of the San Antonio Abad al Norte Metro, the circulation in the area is normalized. – OVIAL_SSCCDMX (@OVIALCDMX) June 17, 2021

Elements of the Grouping “Warriors” of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) went to the place, however there was no need to withdraw the protesters, who had concentrated on the sidewalks after negotiating with personnel from political consensus.

They say that if they do not find a favorable response to their requests to market their products, they will continue to block roads and sell illegally.

Last Wednesday a reorganization operation was carried out in the Chinatown area that ended in a confrontation between police and street vendors, as captured in videos broadcast on social networks.

The merchants accused excess of violence on the part of the capital policemen.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr