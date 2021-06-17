Street vendors claim to be extorted, protest at the National Palace

MEXICO CITY

A group of street vendors from the state of Puebla arrived in Mexico City to raise their voices.

They belong to the Popular Union of vendors and street vendors October 28. They intend to make the Federal Government authorities aware of various irregularities that have afflicted them for several years.

They say they are threatened and extorted by organized crime.

“We demand that the repression against our leaders and activists of the Updm cease on October 28, we want the drug criminals out of our work areas. We sell in the center of Puebla in different areas but especially in the Hidalgo Market.

“On May 16 they severely beat one of our comrades almost to death and they left him alive to carry the message as he says. These criminals want to be in command of our areas, ”said María Rosa López Flores, the leader.

The demonstration is in front of the Mariana gate of the National Palace where vendors from the state of Puebla launch slogans through a loudspeaker system and display their banners and banners.

The protesters intend to deliver a petition to the National Palace to inform the federal authorities of the problem that affects them.

