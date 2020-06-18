The news that a Developing Talent tested positive for coronavirus in WWE has cast doubt on the company’s efforts to safeguard the health of its talents and employees during the ongoing pandemic. The news came out at the end of RAW, and it’s interesting to note that the Street Profits did something during the show that clearly violated social distancing guidelines. Many fans were also quick to pinpoint the Street Profits moment on Twitter.

Street Profits clapped with fans

As seen in WWE RAW, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins went through the crowd and even clashed hands with everyone. Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz in the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that people in the backstage were not happy with the Street Profits for impulsively going out and interacting with the crowd.

I’m sorry street profits are behind the barriers high fiving everyone. Are we in a pandemic or not ?! #WWERaw # COVID19 – Daniel Paul (@ATablespoonofme) June 16, 2020

“were kept apart” Was Street Profits going through the crowd high fiving people a fever dream last night? https://t.co/7jOYmT2fbh – Chev (@ThisIsChev) June 16, 2020

@DLovesRasslin we’rent you applauding the social distancing of WWE a few weeks ago? Have a talk with VinnyMac. Street profits dancing with audience members and high fiving may be counter productive. #WWERaw #removethebarrier – JB Griffin (@JBGriFFinIII) ​​June 16, 2020

Tom also noted that the timing was not planned, unlike Dominik escaping through the crowd after attacking Seth Rollins. Dominik running away through the crowd was part of the plan even though Rey Mysterio’s son definitely broke the rules of social estrangement.

However, there was an obvious risk in what Street Profits did, and that did not go down well with the people behind the scenes of the company.

Tom explained the following in the last episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

The backstage areas were upset with the Street Profits who came out and joined the crowd. The plan was not to go out, those five were hitting everyone, and obviously they took a risk with that. Dominik has run through the crowd, that was planned, and he was definitely breaking the social gap with how close he was to some of these people later on. So there was something planned, and there was something unplanned.

WWE tested Covid-19 on all of its employees

All WWE employees and superstars underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing after the company confirmed its second positive case on Monday. Recordings for SmackDown were canceled; however, WWE managed to film the next episode of RAW. A RAW superstar also told WWE that he would not appear on recent recordings and that the company respected his decision.

The company is under everyone’s sights once again as they await all the test results. As of this writing, no other positive cases have been confirmed, and that’s a good sign considering the situation. However, the backstage atmosphere was said to be chaotic during testing.

We should know more about the story in the coming days. Meanwhile, WWE will want your talents to adhere strictly to all guidelines and would try to avoid another unplanned incident.

