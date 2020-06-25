Noticing the presence of the officers, those attending this illegal party began to attack law enforcement officers

UKTwenty-two police officers were injured in clashes with participants of an illegal street party organized on Wednesday night in the southeast of LondonOfficial sources reported today.

Several police vehicles were also attacked and damaged during the incidents that occurred in the London neighborhood of Brixton, where law enforcement officers went to suspend an « unlicensed musical event », after receiving complaints from residents about « noise and violence, » explained the sources.

Two of the wounded officers had to be hospitalized and four people were detained by the Metropolitan Police, which had already been in the area during the day on Wednesday to ask the participants of the party to disperse.

The event continued and after the arrival of more police officers, groups of people became « hostile », an official spokesman said today.

« These meetings are illegal, while endangering public health and the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus, » added the source.

British Home Minister Conservative Priti Patel called the images of the clashes « totally vile », some of which have been published on social media, where they show people attacking police vehicles and chasing agents.