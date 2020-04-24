If you are taking advantage of these days to polish your skills in Street Fighter V, we have news that will certainly interest you. As you well know, its Season 4 content included very important DLC characters for the roster.

If for some reason you have not been able to try them, take into account that you can play with all of them at no cost and for a limited time. Capcom announced a promotion that is now available to the fighting title community.

Capcom unlocked these Street Fighter V DLC fighters

Capcom will allow all players to access 6 additional fighters from the game. The list includes Seth, Gill, Kage, Honda, Poison, and Lucia. As we mentioned, the promotion started today on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Players will be able to use the mentioned fighters without limits. However, note that they will be unlocked until May 6. So you will have a few weeks to try them out and experiment with their combat styles.

Another good news is that you don’t have to do anything special to have fighters available. If you like any of them, remember that they are all part of the Season 4 Character Pass, which you can get for $ 19.99 USD.

In addition to the fighters, the package includes a special suit for each of them and a pack with 30 color variants. The content is already part of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the latest edition of the game.

Capcom has not yet hinted at the start of the next season of this installment, so it is not known for sure if there will be more additional fighters. The community believes that the next game in the series could arrive in 2021.

Street Fighter V is available for PlayStation 4 and PC. Find all the news related to the fighting game at this link.

