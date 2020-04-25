It is hackneyed, almost redundant, to comment on the impact that Nintendo Switch has had on the video game market. Not only because of the success numbers of several of its exclusives, but also because of the increasingly strong influence it has on other companies in the industry, which translates into an increasing number of portabilities, of titles from other platforms that are they strive to make their entry into the hybrid. The last to recognize the potential of the Nintendo machine has been none other than Yoshinori Ono, producer of the Street Fighter series, and who has commented, among other things, the possibility that a new installment of that saga will come to the console in the future.

Street Fighter – Financial Success on Nintendo Switch

When asked about the possibility of more titles from the Street Fighter series coming to Nintendo Switch, Ono has stated that «shall be deemed” as long as it “makes sense” at the enterprise level: “We see how many competitive titles, including Smash Bros., work and players enjoy the experience on the platform. If we have another chance and it makes sense to us, we’ll consider Switch again. ”

In addition, Ono has commented on the financial success of the launch of Ultra Street Fighter II and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection in the hybrid, and, more interestingly, he has recognized that Capcom considers Nintendo Switch a relevant platform for any game: As for Street Fighter 5, it is currently exclusive to PS4 and PC. However, as I have already mentioned, we see Switch as an important platform for all types of games. A vision that continues to spread and is shared by multiple companies, and by millions of users who enjoy the characteristics of this unique console. Don’t you agree?

