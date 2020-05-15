HONG KONG (AP) – At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, maker of skin care products Forest Cabin closed more than half of its 300 stores in the country while customers stayed at home. Faced with the sales slump, founder Sun Laichun decided it was time to reach his clients more directly.

“We knew it was time to focus on an online strategy to survive,” said Sun. But the company did not launch a blitz of online ads or major promotions. Instead, he trained hundreds of his vendors to start broadcasting live videos with skincare tips where the audience could buy products without ever leaving their screens. Within a month, Forest Cabin’s February sales were up approximately 20% compared to last year, despite the slump in store sales, according to Sun.

These days, customers have begun to return to shopping malls and stores as China emerges from its long winter caused by the coronavirus. But so many stores ended up opting for live streaming that sparked a new boom in Chinese “shoppertainment” that allows sellers to interact with distant customers in real time.

Some of China’s largest e-commerce companies are betting on live streaming. The number of first-time clients on Alibaba’s Taobao Live platform more than increased sevenfold in February, while Pinduoduo’s live sessions increased fivefold from February to March. Overall, live streaming revenue for e-commerce is likely to double this year to 961 billion yuan ($ 136 billion), according to Chinese market intelligence firm iiMedia Research.

Live broadcasts have also created a lucrative niche for the existing stars of these broadcasts, which now charge substantial commissions, as their shows attract millions of viewers. The trend may even suggest alternatives for affected retailers in the United States and Europe as those regions grapple with quarantines and where customers remain suspicious of crowds.

Chinese live business broadcasts go beyond the American formula innovated by Home Shopping Network and QVC, which play day and night infomercials, said Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at marketing firm AgencyChina.

In China “there is an education about the products and how to use them, and elements of entertainment embedded in the live broadcast,” he said. That, coupled with instant sales, makes live streaming an excellent marketing tool, he added.

Some Chinese stores conduct their own productions, while others hire celebrities from the industry with a large following. Viya Huang and Li Jiaqi, for example, spend full time doing live streams with tens of millions of followers who brag hundreds of millions of dollars in sales each year through live streams.

They both perform live for about four hours, five to six nights each week. Millions of people log on to view their suggestions for skincare, snacks, and home products.

Not long ago, Huang’s live online audience had reached nearly 20 million people when he held up a box of spicy duck necks, a specialty of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus originated. “These will be made fresh and shipped to you, it’s the most popular flavor,” Huang said as he held up a piece in front of the camera before biting into one.

Within seconds, viewers ordered 70,000 boxes. The sales helped a charity initiative for Wuhan’s recovery. By the end of his four-hour day, Huang had sold everything from sugar-free cookies and Hello Kitty mints to sanitary napkins and Skechers shoes, and almost all of the products were sold out.

For the audience, the fast pace of celebrity live streams gives a constant sense of urgency that great deals will be lost if they don’t act quickly.

“It is exciting to see,” said Coco Lu, a public official in Chongqing, a city about 644 kilometers (400 miles) west of Wuhan, who still avoids shopping. “The presenters are very persuasive and there are gifts, plus offers are only available for a very short time.”

They seem like a relaxing form of sales therapy to Adam An, who works in marketing in Hangzhou. Watching a broadcast of Li “feels almost like a friend is talking to me, recommending amazing products to buy,” he said.

Sales during the live broadcasts are a boon to entrepreneurs like Dou Ma, who sells discount clothing, most under 50 yuan ($ 8), from the comfort of his home in the south-eastern city of Kunming. After sleeping her two children, she connects to the internet and transmits from her room for about three hours.

The only thing Dou needed to get started was his cell phone. Its first broadcasts in late March were watched by less than 20 people, but recently began attracting more than a hundred. Dou broadcasts from a quiet space, warmly welcoming each viewer who joins in and thanking them for their support.

“It’s okay if you don’t buy me anything today, you’re welcome just to talk to me if you want,” Dou told nearly 100 people in a recent broadcast while holding a winter coat at a cost of only 59.90 yuan (about 8.50). dollars) with shipping included.

When asked by a viewer about the size of a dress through the comments section, Dou takes out her tape measure and recites measurements. During his broadcasts, he talks to his audience about everything from parenting advice to vacations he has taken.

“Because of this pandemic, live streaming has become a good option,” he said. “It’s no longer practical for newcomers like me to open an offline store.”