Chris Hemsworth is a suitable actor for action films. His figure, as the Spanish film critic and journalist, Félix Linares, would say is that of a “beauty” with blue eyes, blond hair and a height of 90 meters, made him worthy of playing Thor in the saga of “The Avengers” . And this is why the character of Tyler Rake, who plays in “Rescue Mission” (Extraction), which can be seen on Netflix, seems to be made for him.

To shape this film, the Australian actor has teamed up with brothers Joe and Anthony Russo in production, with whom he has already met in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russos have written this action story with Andy Parke, based on the novel of the same title, authored by Tom Clancy.

With a script by Joe Russo, this is an action film that could be defined as standard, because it contains several elements typical of other films in the genre. The story unfolds in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where a drug dealer orders the kidnapping of the son of a rival kingpin who is in prison and the mercenary Tyler Rake is hired to do the boy’s rescue and extraction (referred to in the title) . That is the plot that tells.

The introduction scene for Hemsworth’s role presents a tough guy who has had to suffer losses in his life, which from the first moment makes it understood that he is a character seeking redemption. Something that he assumes by wanting, despite the setbacks he suffers in the development of the plot, to finish his work. This aspect, which seeks to give the character some depth, in the midst of so much movement, is achieved through flashbacks in the moments of tranquility (the dip when Hemsworh first appears on screen), and the final moments of the film.

What attracts the most about this film is its fast-paced rhythm, an element achieved through impressive flat sequences of fighting and chases, which are the specialty of Sam Hargraves, who before facing this, which is the first feature film he directs, was stunt coordinator.

His work is the choreographic work of fights in action sequences as well accomplished as those of “Atómica” (Atomic Blonde, David Leitch, 2017) or “El contable” (The Accountant, Gavin O’Connor2016), among many others.

This experience has given him a good hand in directing all the shooting and fighting scenes of “Rescue Mission” and that they are the best that the film has. A film that, as said before, takes elements typical of the genre, but with that way of making the viewer who likes this type of film appreciates.

