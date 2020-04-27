Streaming Platform Offers A Thousand Dollars For Watching Serial Killer Documentaries | Instagram

To not believe! A new streaming platform will offer One thousand dollars, approximately $ 24 thousand pesos, for watch 24 hours straight of serial killer documentariesSo if you are a fan of them, it is your time.

A new streaming service has arrived and with everything, because MagellanTV will be offering money in exchange for seeing everything a full day without documentary interruptions about serial killers.

As if this were not enough, it will also offer a totally free membership for one year for you and three more people, either for family or friends with a validity of three months.

Now you we will mention what will be the documentaries What you must see if you want to win this grand prize:

Murder on the Internet

Women on death row

Killer in the family

Columbine massacre: in the killer’s mind

Crimes that made history

Jonestown: paradise lost

Covert Asia

Traffic pills

Delhi Police

The requirements to be able to be part of this amazing activity are: fill out a form of 100-1000 characters or also make a video.

You must also include your degree of obsession for this type of documentaries and any social network that you like.

To finish you must be publishing constantly enthusiastically in social networks so that your followers can see if you comply or not.

To learn more about this access here where you can enter the page and see absolutely everything you should know.

MagellanTV is a new service of transmission of thousands of documentaries which has an approximate cost of $ 5 dollars a month for subscription.

It is dedicated to tell the great stories of history, science and civilization, you can also see more than 1500 movies and series high quality from the best filmmakers in the world.

Is he perfect place to dive deep into shows about war, ancient history, science and technology, crime and culture.

.