Shelter at home has become a key opportunity to establish highly valuable references in the communication that certain platforms achieve, due to the offer of content that they have and that have become allies of the people who live in shelter.

Within this safeguard, music has been placed as a benchmark of great value that helps us to understand better work benchmarks.

This has established a series of guidelines, through which communication becomes relevant, but thought through music, key content in contingency.

Misik – Making Sound Kool

Changes in streaming

Youtube music has changed its platform, so it has a new strategy to improve the experience that its users have in the consumption of music that they carry out.

The first change is that YouTube Music has completely replaced Google Play Music, becoming a new music proposal, to stream on Google and thereby improve its commitment to compete against Spotify.

The above was discovered after a Reddit user discovered that the platform allowed song changes with a single gesture, by passing over the cover of the discs being played, thereby betting on improving the playback experience.

This modification is an interesting action with which a great bet is established, to achieve that the brand implements changes, through which the experience carried out by users on this platform is improved.

We recently announced that platforms such as Spotify would be integrating the video option within their platform, with which streaming music brands are making considerable improvements, to take advantage of the large number of users who are demanding their services, due to the contingency. by COVID-19.

