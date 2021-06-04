streamers will be able to give free ’emotes’ to users who follow them

Emotes are a traditional Twitch feature, especially since they serve as an incentive to collaborate with our favorite streamers. However, soon too custom emoticons will be accessible for free.

According to Engadget, the streaming service is testing a new feature that will soon allow streamers deliver up to 5 emotes to all users who follow your channel. The first to receive this feature will be Partners and Affiliates, who will be in charge of testing it for the duration of the beta.

If the Twitch test is positive, these custom emotes would be available to everyone in the coming months. It is worth clarifying, anyway, that they will have a limitation: They can only be used in the channels where they receive them.

Twitch expands the reach of its ’emotes’

Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

Free emotes for new followers will not replace those that are accessible with paid subscriptions. In fact, the platform will add new functions to encourage users to continue collaborating financially with the channels of their favorite streamers.

Coming soon Level 1 subscribers will access animated emotes, for a more complete experience. According to the report, streamers will be able to create up to five animations and will have two alternatives to do so. On the one hand, they will be able to create them from scratch, but they will also have the possibility to use a Twitch tool with predetermined movement effects.

Another very important utility for creators will be a Library from which they can more easily control all their approved emotes. From there, streamers will be able to activate or deactivate the emoticons without having to re-approve them or upload them to the platform again.

Subscriptions have already been adapted to the economy of each country

A short time ago, Twitch announced a decrease in the cost of paid subscriptions; no longer have values ​​tied to a base price in dollars. In this way, the amounts are adapted to the economic reality of each country and allow greater flexibility for users, so that the financial situation is not an impediment to collaborate with streamers.

Compared to the United States, the percentage of active users who financially collaborate with content creators is approximately 50% lower in Europe and Asia, while in Latin America falls almost 80% in comparison.

