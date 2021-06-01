Streamers react to TheGrefg’s positive covid live

The Grefg, before taking the quick test @ TheGrefg

He had symptoms and his followers asked him to take the test live

The Murcian streamer was at the boxing evening organized by Ibai

The Grefg will undergo a PCR test to confirm 100% its result

The Murcian streamer David Cánovas, known as TheGrefg, underwent a live live covid test in front of his audience on Twitch. His followers asked the ‘gamer’ to take the test after presenting compatible symptoms. “As it turns out positive in stream, I die”, advanced TheGrefg.

As you know, for a few days I have had symptoms of COVID and many of you have told me to take a quick test and take the test. I was going to do it now but if you want, I plug directly. As it comes out positive in stream, I die of course. 👍🏻🙂 pic.twitter.com/j6TQqClUqE – TheGrefg =) (@TheGrefg) May 31, 2021

And it tested positive. “If there is a line in the C and T, it is positive,” explained the Murcian after introducing the swab through his nose and analyzing the sample.

Elxocas: “It’s not so bad, it’s a simple flu”

The streamer Elxocas, after knowing the result live, wanted to downplay it: “It’s not so bad, it’s like a simple flu. TheGrefg, “he explained.

“It is hard for me to believe that he spends a whole day doing hype and tests positive. It seems to me to be subnormal and even more so after having attended an event like Ibai’s”, comments a follower.

Now TheGrefg will run a PCR test to confirm 100% of the result and will notify everyone who has had direct contact with it. “Tomorrow I will do a PCR and notify everyone I have been in contact with. Covid is very random and affects each person in a way. It’s no joke and you have to be careful“said the streamer.

