Twitch, you are in serious trouble. During the week, multiple users reported receiving copyright warnings, due to a large wave of claims by the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) yesterday. According to the organization, the reason for the warnings was due to the misuse of copyrighted music in old videos.

A variety of creators have revealed that the original owners of the music rights are deleting clips between the years 2017 and 2019. But that’s not all, since some warnings are also being issued that threaten to permanently ban the channels of streaming if multiple warnings are received.

This has caused a stir among the streamers, who quickly removed any type of material that could put their channel at risk. Although of course, Twitch it is not spared from criticism, since deleting video by video manually is a very tedious task.

Ryan Morrison, a lawyer specializing in video game legal affairs, released a message to try to clarify the situation:

Twitch did not change. The law did not change. Just the law we’ve been warning you about for years is now being enforced by record labels. You can be angry, but point your anger at the right people. And PLEASE read this next tweet about “fair use” before using that term. – Video Game Attorney (@Morrison) June 8, 2020

