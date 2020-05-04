Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Guitar hero remembered again in the community of Youtube thanks to the new record that the user GHAddict managed to score in the last days. The skillful player managed to complete Through the Fire and Flames by Dragonforce at 165% speed without a single error. The video of his feat was uploaded to Youtube on April 28, making the new record official and showing that he is one of the most skilled players in Guitar hero of the world.

The track was the dreaded piece of music by Dragonforce, “Through the Fire and Flames”, considered one of the most difficult songs of Guitar Hero III which, at the same time, was one of the games most noted by critics due to its difficulty. The video shows how GHAddict not a single note fails in the whole topic of more than five minutes, although it only achieved 970,000 points, which was not enough to overcome the Guinness record of Dany Johnson (985,000 points); Even so, no one ever managed to complete this song at such speed and flawlessly.

You can read: Steam exceeds 24 and a half million users online

The fact was so impressive that it even deserved the congratulations of Christopher Vance, one of the original developers of Guitar Hero III, who dedicated some emotional words to the skillful fan: “When I prepared this song 14 years ago, we were about to eliminate it from the game because I was the only person who could play it in the first months. Therefore, we had to make it the song of the credits. There was no way we could put it into the progression and hope that the players could complete it, ”he explained.

Check the following video:

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.