Cooking is an easy and entertaining way to spend time from home when quarantined. So here we tell you one of the easiest and most delicious recipes to taste a dessert worthy of this summer 2020. As we well know, it is important to take care of ourselves but from time to time give us a taste on the palate.

Strawberries are fruits belonging to red berries, which have a high amount of antioxidants and vitamins that help our health and are also a healthy source of sugar to keep our stomach and palate satisfied.

Strawberry snow is a delicious dessert that in addition to having an easy recipe to follow and to do, you can include it in your diet to stay in shape, because it is a homemade snow, It contains all the nutrients of the fruit and is free of excess sugar and coloring.

Strawberry Snow Recipe

Ingredients

500g of washed and frozen strawberries

250g of sweetened Greek yogurt

Preparation method

First rinse the frozen strawberries with a little water to remove excess ice. or just wait about 10 minutes with the strawberries out of the freezer. Strawberries need to be frozen, just long enough that they can be crushed and handled.

Add in a large bowl, frozen strawberries along with Greek yogurt, mix ingredients inside the bowl and begin to crush them with a fork or a processor, according to the desired consistency. Ideally, a few pieces of strawberries remain to make it a more natural snow.

Take care not to beat too much to avoid liquid, wait until it only has the creamy consistency. If you think that the snow lacks a bit of sweetness, you can add the sweetener of your choice, either a little icing sugar to integrate it into the mixture or a little condensed milk.

Mix everything and readyYou can now serve your strawberry snow in the containers for your family or for you and your partner. Remember that snow is best enjoyed when it is freshly made. You can also make snow from other fruits with the same procedure.

