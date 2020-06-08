Strawberry mask to eliminate dark circles | Unsplash

During this quarantine one of the main resources for the care of our skin are the masks and home remedies. Thanks to the natural ingredients that provide us with a large amount of vitamins and minerals that help our skin stay clean and healthy.

One of the main benefits of strawberry mask It is its anti-inflammatory capacity for areas reddened by acne or the hateful dark circles of our eyes, due to changes in sleep schedule or insomnia due to quarantine.

Notably strawberries have high levels of antioxidants that help with deep cleansing of our skin and combined with other ingredients it can be an excellent natural scrub. Besides strawberries are the perfect fruit to delight us with a healthy dessert and as an ally of beauty.

Strawberry mask to eliminate dark circles

If you have had a bad night or changes in your sleep routine, this can cause dark circles and bags under the eyes. The first and only step to eliminate and deflate the area of ​​your dark circles, you only need a couple of strawberry slices to apply on your dark circles and let them rest for 10 minutes

Strawberry mask for facial cleansing

On the contrary, what you are looking for is a natural acne treatment, a strawberry mask with sugar and honey.

Ingredients

Strawberries

1 spoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of honey

Preparation method

Crush the strawberries that you consider necessary to make your mask, you can crush them in the blender or with a fork until there is a paste. Then, add 1 tablespoon of sugar to exfoliate your face and apply a tablespoon of honey to moisturize your foot.l. Mix everything until you get a homogeneous one and apply it to your face, massage gently and let it rest for 15 minutes and remove the mask with warm water.

