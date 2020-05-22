On this Valentine’s Day, bet on strawberry and Nutella® recipes to make the date more special!

Kitchen Guide – Strawberry and Nutella® recipes to sweeten Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is getting closer and closer! On this very important date for several couples, there is nothing more fair than pleasing those you love with something special, right? And, since we’re talking about boyfriends, is there a combination in the world that is better than strawberry and Nutella®? This duo is unbeatable and there is a lot of chemistry between the two, because the recipes with these ingredients are simply fantastic and irresistible for anyone.

If you are lucky enough to be with your love in this quarantine, how about putting that old saying of “conquering belly love” into practice? Make your Valentine’s Day sweeter with these strawberry and Nutella® recipes that we have separated for you! After all, there is nothing more pleasant than sharing something special with someone who makes your heart beat faster. Come check out these special recipes!

Strawberry and Nutella® recipes to fall in love with this duo

Nutella® cake with white chocolate and strawberry

Time: 2h (+ 30min refrigerator)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Nutella® cake ingredients with white chocolate and strawberry

1/2 cup (tea) Nutella®

1 tablespoon (dessert) of apple cider vinegar

12 egg whites

500g of sugar

Filling

400g chopped white chocolate

1 box of sour cream (200g)

2 trays of chopped strawberries (600g)

Roof

1/2 cup (tea) Nutella®

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

1 cup (tea) of halved strawberries

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix Nutella® with vinegar and set aside. In the mixer beat the egg whites, and when it starts to froth, without stopping, add the sugar, little by little, until you get firm peaks. Add Nutella® with reserved vinegar and beat quickly to mix. Place in a piping bag with a smooth spout and, in a large pan lined with parchment paper, make 3 discs 17cm in diameter each. Place in a medium oven, preheated, with the door ajar, for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until firm. Let cool. For the filling, melt the white chocolate in a double boiler and mix the cream. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. For the topping, mix the Nutella® with the cream and set aside. On a plate, place a cake disk, cover with half the filling and distribute half the chopped strawberry. Place another cake disk and cover with the remaining stuffing and chopped strawberries. Place the last disc and spread the cover. Decorate with strawberries

cut in half and serve next.

Nutella® pancake

Time: 50min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Nutella® Pancake Ingredients

1 egg

1 cup of tea

4 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of oil

1 cup (tea) of wheat flour

2 cups of whipped cream

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of halved strawberries

Filling

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) Nutella®

1 can of sour cream

Method of preparation

For the dough, beat the blender, the egg, the milk, the sugar, the oil and the flour. Heat a medium nonstick skillet and place a small dough shell. Rotate the pan to cover the entire bottom. Return to the heat and leave for 3 minutes. Turn the dough over and leave for another 3 minutes. Remove the dough and proceed in the same way with the remaining dough. Reserve. For the filling, in an electric mixer, beat the Nutella® with the cream until smooth. Divide the filling between the doughs, fold in half forming a half-moon and fold in half again forming a fan. Arrange on a plate. Place the whipped cream in a pastry bag with a pineapple spout and decorate the pancakes. Arrange the strawberries next to and on top of the pancakes and serve.

Strawberry bowl with Nutella®

Time: 1h (+ 1h fridge)

Yield: 12

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

12 large strawberries

50g melted hydrogenated milk chocolate

1/2 jar of Nutella® hazelnut flavor chocolate cream (175g)

Broken mini-sighs to decorate

Method of preparation:

Wash and dry the strawberries with absorbent paper or a clean cloth. Cut a small lid of the strawberry on the wider side with a coffee spoon, carefully remove part of the center of the strawberry, preserving the edges. Cut another small lid on the opposite side of the hole made for the strawberry to stand upright. Dip this part in the hydrogenated chocolate just the end of the strawberry opposite the hole and place it in a mold lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Place the Nutella® in a disposable pastry bag, cut the end and stuff the strawberries. Return to the refrigerator for another 30 minutes. Decorate with sighs and serve next.

Strawberry and chocolate meringue pave

Time: 1:30

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Strawberry and chocolate meringue pave ingredients

6 egg whites

2 cups of icing sugar

1/2 cup (tea) Nutella®

Strawberries to decorate

Strawberry cream

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of tea

1 tablespoon cornstarch

100g chopped white chocolate

2 tablespoons of Nesquik®

1 cup (tea) sour cream

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of chopped strawberries

Roof

1 cup of Nutella®

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

Method of preparation

In an electric mixer, beat the egg whites at medium speed.

When it starts to set, add the sugar and Nutella® and beat until firm peaks form.

Place in a pastry bag with a smooth spout.

In a baking pan lined with parchment paper, make two rectangles with an approximate size of the 34cm x 20cm refractory that you will use to assemble the pavé.

Bake in a low oven, preheated, for 20 minutes or until firm and start to brown.

Turn off and let cool in the oven.

For the cream, in a saucepan mix the condensed milk, the milk, the cornstarch, the chocolate and the Nesquik®, stirring until it thickens and boils.

Mix the cream and let it cool.

Add the chopped strawberries to the cream, stir and set aside.

In the 34cm x 20cm refractory, make a layer of cream, one of sigh, another of cream and one more of sigh. Finish with cream.

Mix the topping ingredients and cover the pave.

Decorate with strawberries and serve.

Gourmet chocolate brigadeiro with strawberry

Time: 35min

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Gourmet chocolate brigadeiro ingredients with strawberry



1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon butter

50g chopped milk chocolate

1/2 teaspoon of Nutella® hazelnut cream

2 tablespoons sour cream

Chocolate confectionery in the shape of balls to pass

Heart shaped sprinkles to decorate

Strawberry filling

1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons of Nesquik® strawberry flavored milk mix

100g chopped white chocolate

20g of sour cream

Method of preparation:

For the filling, in a pan, place the condensed milk, butter and Nesquik®.

Bring to medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

Add the white chocolate, the cream and stir until it comes off the bottom of the pan.

Transfer to a plate, let it warm and set aside in the refrigerator. For the chocolate brigadeiro, in a saucepan, place the condensed milk, the butter, bring to medium heat and mix until it thickens slightly. Add the chocolate, Nutella® and the cream, stirring constantly, until it comes off the bottom of the pan.

Transfer to a plate and let cool. Model the brigadeiros and go through the ball confectionery. Put the strawberry mixture in a pastry bag and fill the brigadeiros.

Decorate with heart-shaped confectionery and serve.

American Nutella® Pancake

Time: 30min

Yield: 2 servings

Difficulty: easy

American Nutella® Pancake Ingredients

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of wheat flour

1 spoon (dessert) of baking powder

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 spoon (coffee) of salt

1 and 1/4 cup (tea) of milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons of melted butter

1 cup of Nutella® hazelnut cream

2 tablespoons sour cream

Chopped walnuts and strawberries for garnish

Method of preparation

In a bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. Add sugar, salt, milk, egg, melted butter and mix with a spoon until it forms a homogeneous mass. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat and spread half the dough, forming a circle that covers the bottom of the skillet. Cook for 1 minute or until firm. Spoon part of the Nutella® over the dough and cover with the rest of the dough, making sure to cover it well. With a spatula, turn the dough, let it brown on the other side. Mix the rest of the Nutella® with the cream and drizzle the pancake. Turn off the heat, sprinkle with nuts and decorate with strawberries. Then serve in the pan itself.

Strawberry pave in the pot

Time: 25min

Yield: 12 units

Difficulty: easy

Strawberry Pave Ingredients in Jars

3 cups of Nutella® hazelnut cream

2 boxes of sour cream (400g)

3 cups chopped strawberry

2 cups of crushed champagne biscuit

Chopped strawberries for garnish

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the Nutella® and the cream until smooth. Add the chopped strawberry and mix.

In individual cups, make layers of crushed champagne biscuit and Nutella® cream, interspersed and ending in Nutella® cream.

Decorate with chopped strawberries and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutella® disc with strawberry and ice cream

Yield: 1 serving

Time: 25min

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 discs of pastry dough

1/3 cup (tea) of Nutella®

1 cup of chopped strawberries

Brushing water

Frying oil

Sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Cream ice cream to accompany

Chocolate syrup to decorate

Method of preparation

Cut a circle in the middle of the pastry disks. Spread the Nutella and part of the strawberry in the dough and cover with another disk of dough. Brush the edges with water and close, squeezing the edges with a fork. Fry in hot oil until golden brown. Drain and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon, place a scoop of ice cream in the middle of the pastry disk and decorate with the remaining strawberries and chocolate sauce. Serve immediately.

If your heart has melted with these strawberry and Nutella® recipes, be sure to share on the networks!

