The private equity fund Stratus intends to make the initial public offering (IPO) of two of its investee companies, considering that the post-pandemic scenario of coronavirus in Brazil will open space for business expansion, such as those based on niche markets.

One of the planned operations is that of the road logistics company BBM, which started the process of selling shares in February, but suspended the plans weeks later, due to the turmoil caused in the financial market with the advance of Covid-19.

The other is Maestro’s corporate vehicle fleet manager, who was at an earlier stage, but who was also planning an IPO for this year.

“They will probably be smaller operations and with a slightly different format, with a larger share of primary sales, more to inject resources into companies,” Stratus founder and executive director, Álvaro Gonçalves told ..

Created in 1999, Stratus specialized in companies from highly fragmented sectors of the Brazilian economy, buying businesses and investing for organic growth and via acquisitions, to gain scale. Among the invested companies, Sinqia has already listed on the São Paulo stock exchange. Currently, the manager works with the companies of its second fund, which includes, in addition to BBM and Maestro, the food company DGH, the group of drugstore chains Investfarma and the cinema chain Cinesystem.

Gonçalves explained that, as BBM and Maestro are already registered as a publicly-held company and are listed on the Bovespa Mais access market, the approval process tends to take less time than a company that is making a first contact with capital market investors.

According to the executive, although the country should leave the health crisis more weakened from the macroeconomic point of view, some factors may contribute for certain sectors and companies to accelerate business plans when the situation normalizes.

The statements come in the wake of the frustration of the plans of more than three dozen Brazilian companies that, like BBM, had applied for IPO registration earlier this year, given the signs of economic acceleration in the country.

“Now, with basic interest at 3% per year and with a downward bias, cash resources will be burning in the hands of entrepreneurs, who will look for ways to invest in order to be more profitable,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out, Brazilian agribusiness should perform very well over the next two to three years, considering the effect of the exchange rate on exports and the opportunities that may arise from greater trade barriers due to the dispute between the United States and China.

“And some domestic sectors linked to services, such as health care, will be very warm, so from a business point of view, some situations may be less desperate than many are predicting”, now.

In addition to the resumption of IPO plans, Stratus is also negotiating four transactions, two for merger involving investees and two for investments in new companies. Stratus expects the transactions to be completed in the coming months. The executive did not reveal the names of the companies.

“Although cash shortages are expected to multiply in the coming months due to the crisis, that was not the main motivation for these businesses,” said Gonçalves. “Conversations already existed, they were just accelerated.”

