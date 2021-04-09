Stratis announces plans to launch artist-centric NFT platform

Stratis, a powerful and versatile blockchain development platform that aims to address inefficiencies in real-world business and financial services, plans to launch an NFT platform. The firm released this news on April 8 through a tweet, noting that the platform would focus on artists. The NFT platform is supposed to be decentralized and charge low fees to allow artists to join the NFT space.

We are developing an artist focused NFT platform that will be decentralized and provide very low fees! Reducing the entry costs for NFT artists and helping to bring through new artists! We are giving away 1000 $ STRAX. To win follow and retweet, 10 winners # NFT #Nftcollectors pic.twitter.com/qtiXpYb4XR – Stratisplatform (@stratisplatform) April 8, 2021

Upon receiving this news, the Stratis community on Twitter was delighted with some predictions that the network’s native token, STRAX, would soon take shots at the moon. However, the coin has continued to trade sideways despite this bullish news. At the time of writing, STRAX is up 0.2% in the last 24 hours to trade at 1.83 British pounds.

The daily volume of STRAX is 7,100,830.65 pounds, making a drop of 28.77% in the last 24 hours. However, the market capitalization of the coin increased 0.23% to reach 237,826,176.2 British pounds.

The NFT race intensifies

This news comes as gamers from different sectors continue to rush to launch NFT for their products. For example, a report recently revealed that Gucci, among other coveted leading fashion brands, is planning to launch an NFT. While the report did not disclose any specific date on which any of the fashion brands intend to launch their NFTs, it noted that once one brand goes ahead with their plans, the rest will follow suit.

In addition to the fashion sector, the music industry has also taken a lot of interest in the NFT space with figures like Akon, a renowned American-Senegalese music mogul announcing plans to launch an NFT platform. The platform is called AkoinNFT and it seeks to empower artists and brands.

Moving forward in NFT has made its way into the love life of an American couple, who decided to get married on the blockchain. Peter Kacherginsky and Rebecca Rose, who work at Coinbase, reportedly decided to marry on the Ethereum blockchain and leverage a smart contract called Tabaat to create tokenized rings in the form of NFTs.

