The arrival of ‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ at the end of 2018 supposed to a certain extent a reinvention of strategy titles that they had known until now. Its creators chose to simplify everything to the maximum, placing a side scroll to move around the stage and urging us to grow our kingdom based on obtaining resources and new subjects.

The landing came with the promise of a mobile phone version that is already here, although it has been delayed for almost a year and a half since the game first set foot in the PC world. Now We can now get ‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ for both iOS and Android Although, as we already warned you, it is not an economic title. Of course, without any type of interior advertising, something that is being lost in recent times.

On mobile, paid and without advertising

As in all strategy games, in ‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ we will be in charge of developing a territory, in this case our kingdom. We will have to go collecting coins, obtained during our explorations or through the resources of our lackeys, with which to expand and improve the kingdom. We will grow the walls and we can even get hold of boats to cross the sea and continue exploring and expanding.

Another aspect in which to grow will be that of the army, which will improve with different advances and gain weight with our new additions. We will build tools and weapons so that development never stops and, ultimately, make us bigger and our kingdom lives on. Also before the attacks of others, of course, because we will have confrontations. Unfortunately, it seems that on mobile we will have to wait a little longer for these clashes to be against other people.

Kingdom: Two Crowns is a paid, ad-free and in-app purchase game

The pixel art style of ‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ arrives for both Android and iOS and is available in the app stores on both platforms. We are not talking about a cheap title because lands for 10.99 euros, but inside we will not find an iota of advertising, nor with purchases inside. All the coins that we get will be with our effort, and not thanks to putting our credit card number.

‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ comes with the promise of future improvements, such as the inclusion of the aforementioned online mode, as Raw Fury already warned on April 2. If we wish, yes, we can play collaboratively and on a split screen with another user on the same device, something surely more designed for tablets than for mobile phones. And in case you ask, yes, there is support for bluetooth controllers if we want, as long as we have at least iOS 13 or Android 10.

Kingdom: Two Crowns – Build, Explore, Defend

Share



‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ is now available on iOS and Android: strategy with lateral scroll, pixel art and without advertising