Zoom, Google Hangouts, Webex, Microsoft Teams to name a few video calling tools have been our best allies during this contingency, without a doubt technology that has shortened the distance and helps us to collaborate better in working life, getting closer to our loved ones and keep in touch with our clients.

However, many of the companies, not being so immersed in the digital life, opted for tools that were available quickly, free and easy to use. Without realizing the capacity of the tool and the possible vulnerabilities it may have.

Each and every one of them meet the objective of communicating via video and voice. The history of video calling goes back over 56 years. “50 years ago, video calling over telephone lines took its first steps with a prototype called Mod 1, which established the first communication at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. Its development had begun ten years earlier. , with an incipient system that transmitted images every two seconds. Even before, other videoconferencing systems had been created (notoriously, the one used by the Nazis in 1936) but which depended on other special technologies – such as a closed-circuit television – rather than on conventional telephone lines, ”says La Nación.

Now with so many options on the market; We have the conflict of which one to use? Obviously, everything depends on the objective of the video call, if it is personal, on business to deal with confidential issues, to show or sell products or services, to make virtual events, etc.

Here are three tips to select the best option depending on the objective.

1.- Clearly define the objective.

If we are not clear about the objective of the video call that we want to make, we may have problems from the look & feel of the tool to security issues. That is why it is essential to establish the objective, if it is a video call with clients where confidential topics are going to be forced, it must be a tool that is proven to be safe.

2.- Identify the available connectivity capacities.

Since we are all working from home; We must check the connectivity of the person who will moderate the session in case it is a session with clients to avoid problems, this is very important and above all send the instructions before connecting, since not everyone is familiar with the tool that You selected and they can desist from connecting due to the complexity of it.

3.- Tool capacity.

If you are going to have an event where more than 100 or 200 people have to connect and you need to interact with each other, there are adequate tools for this type of activities where more than 2,000 or 3,000 people can connect without losing the capacity of the image and sound.

By following these three simple tips, you will be able to select the best tool for your business objectives.

Take care and stay home a hug.

