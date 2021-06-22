Strategy to increase agricultural production

Nitrogen is one of the three macronutrients that plants need for their growth and development, along with phosphorus and potassium. Conditions that include sufficient nitrogen availability induce plant growth, especially stems and leaves, while delaying flowering. On the other hand, in some plants, nitrogen shortage leads to a change from growth mode to reproductive mode, thus accelerating flowering. However, the molecular mechanisms that regulate flowering when low nitrogen availability occurs are not known.

This gap in scientific knowledge may now begin to be filled thanks to pioneering research by scientists from Japan, Europe and the United States.

This international team, led by Professor Takeo Sato, from the University of Hokkaido in Japan, has revealed the molecular mechanism responsible for the acceleration of flowering in Arabidopsis plants when nitrogen availability is low.

Arabidopsis, a cruciferous plant, is well known as a model plant in biology and has an extensive database on its protein expression. In the new study, the team identified for the first time a set of proteins involved in flowering that were activated as a result of changes in the nitrogen level. One of them was the genetic regulation factor FLOWERING BHLH 4 (FBH4). Through experiments with plants deficient in FBH4, it was discovered that this protein was responsible for the acceleration of flowering under conditions characterized by a low level of nitrogen.

Arabidopsis plants used in one of the study experiments. (Photo: Takeo Sato).

Additional observations by Sato’s team suggested that FBH4 is extensively phosphorylated by another protein called SnRK1. Low nitrogen availability suppresses the activity of SnRK1, which in turn causes dephosphorylation of FBH4. The dephosphorylated FBH4 moves to the nucleus to activate the genes responsible for flowering. Dephosphorylated FBH4 is also responsible for controlling the expression of other genes vital to plant survival when little nitrogen is available, particularly those related to nitrogen recycling and remobilization.

The study authors have concluded that, in response to inadequately low nitrogen levels, Arabidopsis plants appear to precisely control the expression of genes related to the metabolic and developmental processes required for flowering through FBH4 . “The FBH gene family is present in the main agricultural crop plants,” explains Sato. “Agricultural crop plants show early flowering when nitrogen availability is low; if we can control FBH activities in these crop plants, this could be an effective way to increase agricultural production in a sustainable way.”

The study is entitled “Low nitrogen conditions accelerate flowering by modulating the phosphorylation state of FLOWERING BHLH 4 in Arabidopsis”. And it has been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America). (Source: NCYT from Amazings)