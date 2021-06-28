Strategy to achieve strong enough artificial joints and ligaments

Many people suffer the occasional sports injury or experience joint and ligament-related pain at some point in their life. For severe injuries of this type, a promising avenue for creating artificial joints and ligaments is through hydrogels. These are polymeric materials made primarily from water. They can be used in a wide range of medical and other applications. However, previous attempts to make materials of this type feasible in practical use were unsatisfactory, since the materials suffered many mechanical stresses that were difficult to mitigate and were easily deformed.

A new crystal that can be reversibly formed and deformed allows hydrogels to quickly recover from mechanical stress. Prostheses made of such materials could fulfill the same function as natural joints and ligaments and easily withstand the same mechanical stresses that those tissues usually endure.

The technological advance is the work of Koichi Mayumi’s team, from the University of Tokyo in Japan.

These new hydrogels could reach operating rooms within about ten years.

Previous attempts to achieve artificial joints and ligaments by conventional use of hydrogels relied on so-called sacrificial bonds, which break when the structure of which they are part is deformed. Destruction of the sacrificial bonds dissipates mechanical energy and this is what makes the material robust. The problem is that sacrifice links take a long time, sometimes minutes, to recover. And sometimes they didn’t recover at all.

These images were taken using polarized light to visualize areas under mechanical stress. On the left, a typical hydrogel has broken under mechanical stress. On the right, the self-reinforcing gel stretches without breaking despite mechanical stress. (Images: © 2021 Mayumi et al.)

Instead, Mayumi and her colleagues introduced crystals that assemble into rigid shapes under mechanical stress, but quickly revert to a gel state when stress is released. In other words, the hydrogel as a whole is extremely flexible at rest, but copes firmly with impact, much like natural rubbers do.

Mayumi and her colleagues expose the technical details of their progress in the academic journal Science, titled “Tough hydrogels with rapid self-reinforcement.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)