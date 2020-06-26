· 63 percent of companies consider that the effectiveness of a marketing strategy has increased

· Once knowing the important factors comes the part of the marketing budget, to implement your plan

· If it is the first time that you create your budget, assign 7 or 8 percent

The strategy that SMEs decide to carry will allow them to position themselves clearly, concisely and with others of great power. And although it may sound harsh, it allows them to create enemies, this to contribute to a competitive advantage, and to know how to recognize their strengths.

First an analysis of the needs is made, this will allow you to have a definition of the reference market. Then comes market segmentation, both macro and micro segmentation.

And although the strategy could be here, an analysis of the attractiveness and competitiveness can help to potentiate these data, since they allow knowing the life cycle of the potential market and the competitive advantage.

Finally, the development strategy is chosen and operational marketing is given way. You see, once you have the information, you must select the target segments and start a marketing plan that helps you meet the goals, achieve a positioning and comply with a tactic.

Do not hesitate to use the bases of the marketing as the 4 p’s (product, points of sale, price and promotion). Once knowing these factors comes the part of the marketing budget, to implement your plan.

SME Strategy:

One option is to use the value chain as a value tool. It identifies new relevant activities in terms of strategy that generate value and cost in a specific business. These comprise five primary activities and four support activities.

In this we find the infrastructure of the company as the main point, from finance, planning, among other points, after this I followed the management of human resources, the development of technologies and training, in addition to supplies.

As extra points is inbound logistics, development operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, as well as after-sales service. The success of the brand will depend on how you use this chain.

According to chapter 2, « How to institute consumer satisfaction through quality, service and value », in which this chain is proposed, greater emphasis should be placed on the central processes of the company, than for the most part they involve an interaction of functions based on cooperation.

Create your marketing budget:

LUSBA mentions that if it is the first time that you create your budget, allocate 7 or 8 percent.

More and more companies understand the importance of content marketing for their growth, according to a study by the Content Marketing Institute, only 37 percent of companies have a clear and documented strategy.

And 63 percent consider that effectiveness has increased in some way by prioritizing strategies in their content and based on the study, those who do so have a better final result.

On the other hand, online advertising can take up to two thirds of the budget and emred, distributes 25 percent among SEM, SEO, the website and blog. 10 percent is dedicated to innovation.

