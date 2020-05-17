The Guadalajara City Council defines the path of the economic reactivation towards June 1.

The mayor of Guadalajara, Ismael del Toro Castro, affirmed that the municipal authorities are prepared to provide accompaniment and advice to the commercial sector before the start of Phase 0 for the implementation of sanitary protocols that allow the reopening of businesses that have been closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

The reactivation route will be carried out “through training, the drive for innovation, access to digital tools and the strengthening of micro and small businesses“, said.

He added that the approach with different sectors continues to strengthen the work plan that includes the strategy called “Together for the City”.

Among the actions are the establishment of safe sanitation conditions for the reopening of businesses; determine the route and turns for business activation; promote new sources of employment among people who lost their jobs; mediation between tenants and lessors.

Also raise awareness and monitor that the use of face masks on public roads is respected; train and establish operating protocols for turns; bring financial support to companies and continue food aid for people who lost their income; provide facilities and incentives to companies that decide to invest in the city, as well as implement campaigns and strategies to encourage local consumption.

The City Council detailed that the strategy sets out objectives such as acting forcefully in the face of the claim of established merchants and on public roads “who observe that large stores make profit from certain non-essential merchandise”; create an instrument that registers commitments and that serves to encourage the spirit of solidarity of the people of Guadalajara to avoid abuse of inhabitants and companies, as well as direct intervention as an instrument of mediation between people who cannot reach agreements on their own.

It also includes training businesses through a platform and webinars on the protocols established by activities to consider themselves as a coronavirus-free establishment and certifying these businesses by means of an identification plate.

To promote local consumption, it is proposed to create a business network where an electronic purse or identification card is accepted, which can be used by Guadalajara residents in businesses to obtain discounts and reward participants with the highest number of operations. With discount.

In addition, with the amounts that are recovered from the Care of your job program, financially support with continuity credit or new credit with preferential rates granted by financiers.

To take advantage of the use of technology, it will seek to train entrepreneurs to trade online, and finally, it is planned to hold tables with different instances of the university sector, mobility, infrastructure, public space and citizen participation, among others, to establish agendas to provide solutions to possible situations that arise due to contingencies.

The government announced that in the coming days a web page with the details of this agenda will be put into operation, and invited the citizens to leave their proposals through the official networks of the Government of Guadalajara.

