strategies to soak up the rain of millions

The AM&A activity has skyrocketed in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, five takeover bids have been made only on the Spanish stock market and one takeover operation. A rain promise of millions that is repeated in many other places and has encouraged a growing army of investors to adopt opportunistic strategies to try to soak up it.

While uncertainty continues to rule the markets and more defensive assets ensure a meager profitability at best, scratch the valuation premiums with which these takeover bids are usually made it has become a coveted claim. As if that were not enough, analysts underline the poor correlation of this strategy with other investment formulas in a variable income market that continues to clear many uncertainties.

In addition, the managers foresee that the acceleration in the formulation of corporate operations in recent months could be just a taste of what’s to come. A recent KPMG study finds that 37% of Spanish companies it plans to embark on such a transaction in the coming months.

More data and less price

In this sense, to the red carpet that the impact of the coronavirus has meant To reduce the purchase price of some ‘jewels’, it is added that companies are now beginning to have a complete economic picture of what Covid-19 has meant for their business.

In other words, eventual due diligence now has more data and better quality when planning a purchase operation before it is finalized in a formal offer. In this way, the proposed prices can be somewhat tighter while the remaining distance to prices prior to the outbreak of the pandemic keep allowing attractive premiums from the shareholder’s point of view.

One more factor in deciding to have part of the investment portfolio in these strategies is the continued low interest rates, which allow companies to raise capital to finance these corporate operations at a reasonable cost. While the US does not contemplate increases in the benchmark rates until 2023, in the Eurozone that horizon continues to seem even too immediate.

From the French manager Lyxor, of the Société Générale group, a report points out that even the recent episodes of political interference in the formulation of these operations “they are nothing new”. Trade wars have been a threat to the successful closing of these transactions for some time, but “the range of opportunities” remains very wide for investors, he explains.

Arbitration funds

The consultants consulted consider that one of the most convenient formulas to participate in this rain of millions is take positions in specialized funds. These are usually identified by carrying in the name the acronym M&A, of mergers and acquisitions in English, or the words Merger Arbitrage, alluding to the arbitration of positions before a merger.

Through this formula, the investor avoids having to directly choose which values ​​to bet on waiting for an offer. At the same time, it is achieved that, with the same capital, a greater exposure to more possible transactions is achieved.

Beyond making a wrong bet or by an operation that does not finish consummating, it has been shown on multiple occasions that the market often discovers higher prices than those that are finally disbursed.

Especially when what you are looking for is a war of opposition.

From Luna Sevilla Asesores Financieros, the partner and co-founder of the firm, José María Luna, points to the GAMCO Sicav Merger Arbitrage in your euro class as your favorite option. He emphasizes that it is “a curious product because it only invests in operations that have already been announced instead of speculating with possible transactions, as others do.”

The strategy used by the fund is to take long positions in the opaque company or that sells a part or line of its business and to go short in the buyer, which usually suffers certain price cuts when discounting capital outflow that involves the operation. In this way, “the risk of negotiations breaking down” due to causes such as the political issues already mentioned is largely eliminated.

In the case of direct investment, Eduardo Bolinches, an analyst at Invertia, considers that the best formula for the small investor is to sell at market prices once they approach the one indicated in the announcement of the offer. In his view, failing to charge a few cents compared to the amount indicated for the transaction is offset by the “brutal opportunity cost” of waiting until the transaction is consumed.