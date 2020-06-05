Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As diplomatic measures seeking to generate instances of mediation, the Russian mission before the United Nations Organization (UN) in the city of Geneva, recently accused the creation of a video game that alluded to the country in practice with the Nazism.

According to the RussiaToday portal, the official account of the political envoys accused last week the title baptized as Strategic mind: blitzkrieg for ideologically linking the northern country with Nazi Germany.

This, after the late leader of the Nazi Party could be seen in the first footage of the delivery, Adolf Hitler next Lenin’s mausoleum in the Red Square of the Russian capital, and flags with swastikas hanging from the walls of the Kremlin, one of the most representative buildings in the country.

This situation caused the delegates to summon the High Commissioner of the Human rights from the ONU, Michelle Bachelet, who was the ex-president of the Republic of Chile for two periods and who today fulfills the role before the United Nations.

This, so that it would not only pronounce itself on the matter by a practice described as “Glorification of Nazism”, but also to take actions if this should be done.

#Ukrainian computer game “Strategic mind: blitzkrieg” glorifies Nazism and international criminals convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal.

❗️We urge #UN High Commissioner for #HumanRights @mbachelet and #HRC Special Procedures to respond to this heinous act. @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/A7ufrEJqbT – Russian Mission in Geneva (@mission_russian) May 26, 2020

