Strategic agreement to create Retailware and facilitate mobility and logistics processes in retail

Tier1 Group and Movilges, companies with more than 30 years of experience in the retail sector, specialized in logistics and mobility solutions, have created the company Retailware Technologies SL. The new company, which will operate under the Retailware brand, will have as its main activity the development and commercialization of different technological solutions, both for the fashion and food sectors, with the aim of help retailers optimize their logistics and mobility environment.

Specifically, Retailware will market a Warehouse Management System (WMS) specific to the retail fashion sector, as well as mobility solutions focused on stock control and order preparation in physical stores, both for the fashion and food sectors.

The SGA fashion management system is intended to cover specific aspects such as model, size and color management; configuration and management of warehouse maps for hanging garments and shelves; process control through RFID or reverse picking, among others. In addition, there will also be a specific and advanced solution to automate store management processes and the management of orders from online channels. In short, processes that provide efficiency and agility to the business model of a market niche that is currently neglected and in a growth phase.

Through Retailware, Tier1 Group and Movilges consolidate their business in Iberia as specialists in software solutions for the retail sector, providing concrete solutions in environments where until now there were only general solutions.

With the creation of Retailware, the Tier1 Group takes a further step in its commitment to growth, thus fulfilling the lines set out in its strategic plan, focused on intensifying its presence especially in the national and international markets, as well as continuing to diversify your product portfolio.

The Group manages its business model through Tier1, a parent company dedicated to the construction and implementation of software, infrastructure maintenance and praas for the industry, with a focus on Iberia. De Comerzzia, a subsidiary of the international group, specializes in the retail sector with a single product called “Comerzzia”, ​​a unified commerce platform. And from the recently created Retailware, for the Iberia area, specialized in the retail sector, with a focus on mobility solutions for logistics.

The company, listed on BME Growth since 2018 (Ticker: TR1), also strengthens its positioning and global business volume, a priority in its strategy, and which represents more than half of its business volume, consolidating a historic year after the purchase, in January of this year, of Compudata (a company focused on the retail food sector), and CPI retail (a company specialized in retail fashion based in Portugal), through its subsidiary Comerzzia.

The creation of Retailware, means for Movilges the consolidation of its presence in the logistics chain and in the market of products for e-commerce, expanding the portfolio of solutions of the company for the retail sector at all its scales and reinforcing the positioning of Movilges as a company specializing in solutions for the entire chain.

According to Leandro Gayango, General Director of Tier1: “This alliance represents a new range of possibilities by bringing mobility even closer to the Retail sector, in order to provide value services specially designed for the sector, through the union of the knowledge and management capacity of Tier1 and Movilges, leaders in the sector.”

For his part, in the words of Jon Ibáñez, Managing Director of Movilges: “Through Retailware we consolidate our position as a provider of mobility solutions for retail together with Tier1, in a unique opportunity where both companies will offer these innovative solutions to the entire Iberian market”.