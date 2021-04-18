Strasburg’s injury could trigger Aníbal Sánchez’s signing with the Nats

The injury from Stephen strasburg could specify the firm from Aníbal Sánchez with the Nationals Washington in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Nationals in the Big leagues, such a loss for the capital’s team could accelerate the firm from Aníbal Sánchez.

The Creole who is still a free agent of the MLB At 37 years of age, he could return to Washington after being an essential arm to get the World Series in 2019.

Sanchez in the last campaign of the Big leagues, had four wins, five losses and a 6.62 ERA. However, the Creole could come back and adjust his arm to get the victories.

It is still unknown how advanced the negotiation for the firm from Aníbal Sánchez for the Nationals, but a few days ago the franchise had communicated interest in the player’s services in the MLB.

For life, the right-hander has 112 wins, 113 losses, 4.05 ERA and 1,726 fans in his 14-year career as a major league.

To return to Aníbal Sánchez with the Nationals?

Dawn and we’ll see what happens to the future of the launcher.