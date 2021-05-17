Strapless! Mia Khalifa lights her charms with little clothes | Instagram

It is no secret to anyone that Mia Khalifa, former actress of adult film entertainment, loves to eat delicious dishes, while showing off her huge charms.

Some time ago she has been delighting her palate with some dishes that even seem to have made her sigh for such exquisite flavors. inside his mouth.

While wearing a strapless top on her PhotosSome of his followers surely thought that the garment he was wearing would not have the strength to hold the heavy charms of the Lebanese celebrity, even if we pay attention to the image we can see that they are about to come off.

Also read: Kim Kardashian wears a fishnet top and shows her charms!

Nothing makes me happier than good people who cook good food, “Khalifa wrote.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

The publication was made a few months ago, on November 9, 2020, where he states that visiting the place at any time of the day is really worth it.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This is not the first or the last time that we will see Mia Khalifa share content related to a restaurant, because on constant occasions she has done so, as long as she likes what she eats of course, so far she has only shared positive comments in her publications.