Stranger Things season four could be delayed due to coronavirus

David Harbor, actor who in Stranger Things gives life to Jim Hopper, revealed that the coronavirus pandemic could also affect the series’ fourth season premiere.

The interpreter made the statement during a question and answer session with his fans on the platform Games Radar.

“It was supposed to come out early next year or late this year, but it is very likely to be delayed,” he said during the broadcast.

Filming of the fourth season of Stranger things it has been paused for two weeks; earlier this month, Netflix published a video in which the cast of the series performed the script reading.

A few weeks ago it launched the trailer of the fourth season revealing some surprises that although they were already waiting it was just as exciting.

From the moment it was known that there would be a fourth season The news on social networks was immediate, becoming a trend almost immediately.

The successful series that launched its first episode on July 15, 2016 became a resounding success and even more so for the protagonists of the same that to date continue to be great friends.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imagination to other film and series projects that our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix.

The series became quite an icon of fashion and especially of series of this type of content, which despite being “for teens” the older audience ended up falling in love equally with both the characters and the plot.

Although it is obvious that there is a segment of the population that criticizes and compares Stranger things It is something that cannot be avoided by the entire production team and their followers remain faithful to the content of the series.

