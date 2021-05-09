Stranger Things Season 4 – News, Cast, Date, Spoilers

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any info about our fave Netflix hit, Stranger Things, and I’m gonna make a big confession: I really miss Steve Harrington’s perfect hair. But there’s good news! The show is getting a fourth season, so hopefully I — well, we — will get a look at those luscious locks sometime in the near future.

Lucky for you, we have some inside scoop on what you need to know about season 4. And trust us when we say… it’s about to get spooky around here.

First things first: Will there even be a season 4?

Two words: HECK YEAH. The show is clearly a huge hit for Netflix and its producer, Shawn Levy, and creators, Matt and Ross Duffer (aka the Duffer Brothers), all basically said they want it to go on forever. Although, realistically, it will probs be on for about five seasons… but who’s counting?

The show actually released the news of a new season back in 2019 (which, TBH, feels like eons ago), and season 4 was just about to start filming when the pandemic began. But thankfully for us dedicated fans, the cast and crew went back to work following new COVID-19 precautions in October 2020 and we’re much closer to getting new episodes than we think….

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amazing. Did the show release any teasers yet?

You bet it did. The series’ social media accounts gave fans quite the surprise in early May 2021 when a teaser trailer unexpectedly dropped. And HOLY… it’s proving that we’re in for a mysterious ride.

As the trailer previewed, the show is seemingly taking fans back to the Hawkins National Laboratory, with none other than Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) entering a room and talking to some kids. As the music gets more and more… intense, we hear the words we never thought we’d hear Dr. Brenner utter again: “Eleven, are you listening?”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What does this mean? Is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) back at the lab? Is this just a nightmare she’s having in her sleep? There’s so much to dig into here.

* proceeds to check all the theories on Reddit ASAP *

Oh, also: There are new people joining the cast!

In November 2020, Deadline announced a ton of new cast members are joining the Stranger Things universe. First, we’ve got Jamie Campbell Bower, who had a real goth boi moment as Anthony in Sweeney Todd, one of the Volturi in Twilight, Jace in the Mortal Instruments movie, and young Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies. According to Deadline, he’s playing an orderly at a psychiatric hospital named Peter Ballard. What is this, Ratched ??

Next is Eduardo Franco from Booksmart, who will play a stoner pizza delivery dude who becomes friends with Jonathan. His name is Argyle. There’s also going to be a new character called Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn from the 2017 Howard’s End miniseries, who runs the Dungeons and Dragons club called the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High. It always comes down to D&D on Stranger Things, somehow, doesn’t it?

But wait, there’s more! Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, will play a man named Victor Creel, who’s serving time for murder in the aforementioned psychiatric hospital. So that’s, uh, terrifying. Tom Wlaschiha, the faceless man from Game of Thrones, will play a character who befriends Hopper in Russia — and other new cast members include Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Teen Wolf), and Nikola Djuricko (Legends).

There are also a few newbies from season 3 we could potentially see again in the future. Cary Elwes portrays the mayor of Hawkins and Jake Busey is a sketchy reporter. Also, Priah Ferguson — who plays Lucas’s little sister, Erica — is being added as a regular character, which is the most exciting news ever !!

Season 4 will take place outside of Hawkins.

Did you catch that casual little “We’re not in Hawkins anymore” thrown into the end of that season 4 announcement? Let the conspiracy theories commence! Personally, I’m voting for the Stranger Things crew to end up literally anywhere that does not have a big, scary forest. Or a portal to the Upside Down.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The new season will be absolutely bonkers, according to the show’s creators.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins,” Matt Duffer said.

And Ross Duffer teased this little bit of info: “Obviously, the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon is a tease. That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season 4. “

We know the title of episode 1!

See for yourself, straight from Netflix UK’s Twitter account:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Episode 1 of season 4 is titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club,” which almost certainly has to do with this new Eddie Munson character.

More on what the Hellfire Club means specifically to the show below, but in the X-Men comics, an organization called the Hellfire Club kidnaps Jean Gray (a super-powerful psychic) ​​and tries to use her as a weapon. Considering Jean Grey’s and Eleven’s powers are pretty similar, does this mean someone’s going to try to abduct our girl ?!

Netflix

Yes, Hopper is alive after all.

Fans of the show were obviously buzzing about whether Hopper is alive. The thing is, David Harbor’s contract runs through four seasons, and Netflix went ahead and confirmed that Hopper is alive with this surprise teaser for S4:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Okay, when is Stranger Things season 4 airing? What’s the release date?

Well, that’s to be determined. Given how it’s unclear whether the show has even wrapped season 4, there’s no real way of knowing when we can expect our favorite Hawkins kids to make their way back to our Netflix queues.

But we have a theory for you to ponder. One fan on Reddit thinks they know when season 4 will premiere based on how Netflix has rolled out the show. Season 1 rolled out in the fall, season 2 in the winter, and season 3 in the summer. Sooo maybe we’re getting episodes even sooner than we even know? It’s highly unlikely, but still… think about it.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the meantime, here’s the cutest video of Gaten Matarazzo.

Need more stuff to watch? Feast your eyes on this vid of Gaten playing Cosmopolitan’s Expensive Taste Test. Yes, there are cheeseburgers and lipstick involved. Yes, it is hilarious and adorable at the same damn time.

Want all the latest intel on all things Netflix? Yeah, we know you do. You can find all of our entertainment coverage here.

Leah Thomas Leah Thomas is an NYC-based freelance writer with bylines at Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Marie Claire, Newsweek, and more. Emily Tannenbaum Entertainment Editor Emily is the entertainment editor at Cosmopolitan, which is a nice way of saying she watches way too much TV and constantly wants to tell you about it. Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas is an entertainment writer, UNC alum, and former Hasbro Toy Tester (yes, that’s a real thing) who actually watched all those Marvel shows on Netflix and loves The Good Place and Love Island equally.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io