‘Stranger Things’ releases ‘teaser’ for its season 4

‘Stranger things‘It will be back soon, but for now we have a’ teaser ‘that takes us to one of the most disturbing places in the Netflix series, everything we know about season 4 of’ Stranger Things’.

The premiere of the fourth season of ‘Stranger things‘is still far away, but Netflix has already started to give us long teeth with a’ teaser ‘of the most mysterious. In it, we enter one of the most disturbing places in the series: the laboratories where Once (Millie Bobby Brown) was the subject of experiments of all kinds and from which he escaped in the first season.

Specifically, we enter what is known as the Rainbow Room (Rainbow Room), which served as a playground for the lab kids. We see them playing, then a gray-haired man enters whose face we cannot see and, finally, a question is heard: “Eleven, are you listening?”. We see the door to room 11, where the protagonist possibly grew up, and finally a close-up of Bobby Brown’s eyes. What does this all mean? We do not know, but it certainly does not bode well for Eleven, who, as we saw in past seasons, managed to escape from that hell and start his own family in the town of Hawkins with Mike (Finn wolfhard), Hopper (David harbor) and company. Is your happiness in danger again?

As usual, neither the duffer brothers nor Netflix have accompanied this ‘teaser’ of any additional details about the new season, which has been delayed due to the spread of Covid-19 around the world. The only thing we know, thanks to another ‘teaser’ published in February, is that Hopper is alive, thus giving fans some peace of mind after the dramatic end of the third season. And also that the new episodes will feature the stellar signing of Robert Englund, the eternal Freddy Krueger from the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ movies.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io